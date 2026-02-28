BC News

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass reopens after overnight closure

Photo: Avalanche Canada A skier near the debris pile of a recent large avalanche in the Rogers Pass backcountry,

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass has been reopened after an avalanche closed the highway through the night.

The major highway was closed just before 11 p.m. “due to an avalanche,” according to DriveBC, although further details were not provided.

As of 7 a.m., the highway has been reopened, following avalanche control work along the route.

Further south, Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo remains closed due to high avalanche hazard. DriveBC says crews will assess the highway at first light Saturday morning.

Several massive natural avalanches were reported Friday in the Glacier National Park backcountry ski area, taking out large swaths of trees and creating debris piles up to 10 metres deep.

“Natural avalanche activity will gradually taper off but the potential for large human triggered avalanches will remain high,” Parks Canada posted to social media Friday night.

No injuries have been reported at this time.