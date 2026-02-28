BC News

From Vancouver Island to Howe Sound, B.C.'s waters are about to turn tropical

Photo: . Fishing boats gather off Qualicum Beach during a herring spawn, which turned the water a milky turquoise. LONNY BARR

The sheer numbers and scope are so massive that an event of this type can be difficult to quantify.

Billions of eggs. Millions of fish. Water colour that resembles the tropics.

It’s an orgiastic spectacle so grandiose it can be seen from space.

The annual herring spawn is about to pop off across huge swaths of the B.C. coastline, representing a key cog in the larger ecosystem spanning the entire Pacific Northwest.

The spawn typically takes place between February and April and peaks sometime in March.

Ground zero for the phenomenon stretches between the Comox Valley and Nanaimo.

Howe Sound is the best bet for Metro Vancouverites wanting to witness mother nature’s mass mating ritual, though it may be visible in other communities that butt up against the ocean as well.

“Herring are totally foundational to the food web on the West Coast,” explains Scott McIlveen, a fisheries and seafood science specialist with Ocean Wise. “As a forage fish, they serve as the foundation for everything else that lives out there.”

From a technical standpoint, the spawn works something like this.

Every spring, millions of mature adult herring travel from offshore to shallow coastlines to spawn. Females release thousands upon thousands of eggs each into the water column, while the males spread sperm to fertilize the eggs. The result is a water colour one would find near the equator rather than a coastal community north of the 49th parallel. The sticky eggs then settle onto kelp, eelgrass and rocks where they incubate for up to five weeks before hatching. Unlike the salmon that spawn once and die, herring can spawn multiple times — a lone female can spread more than 100,000 eggs in her lifetime alone.

From a purely visual standpoint, the event is like few others.

Picture a milky, turquoise colour permeating vast stretches of ocean. The actors at the front of the stage read like a who’s who of a B.C. tourism guidebook: salmon, sea birds, eagles, seals, sea lions and humpbacks or grey whales.

In the background, meanwhile, wolves and bears are champing at the bit to get a piece of the action. These gelatinous blobs fully encapsulate the natural order of things: birth, life, death, competition and feeding at a frenzied pace.

From a circle-of-life point of view, the herring feed on phytoplankton, zooplankton, krill; seafowl and salmon feed on herring; whales, bears and coastal wolves feed on the salmon.

The resulting uptick in energy distributes vast amounts of food and nutrients to the ecosystem and its inhabitants.

“It’s kind of like the event of the year for the ecosystem because there's such a significant amount of energy transferring from one level to another,” McIlveen says.

When precisely the spawn happens entails a bit of guesswork but there are documented, contributing factors: the amount of available light and ocean surface temperatures. McIlveen says particular spots within the lunar cycle also may play a role.

In March, the full moon happens on March 3, while the waxing crescent and first quarter stages run March 20 to 26.

Ocean Wise documented eight herring spawns in Howe Sound last year. The first took place on Feb. 7 while the last one was on April 18.

The spawns were infinitely more widespread 150 years ago, though overfishing and changing water temperatures have tempered where and when they can be seen in Metro Vancouver.

“It does seem like they're experiencing a bit of a resurgence in Howe Sound,” McIlveen says. “And I wouldn't be surprised if there are other areas around Metro Vancouver, it would just be more sporadic.”