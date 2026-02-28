BC News

B.C. RCMP say three foreign nationals charged with extortion, one suspect at large

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby, centre, speaks during an announcement for new funding to support victims of crime, in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, November 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police say three foreign nationals face extortion and firearms charges amid a spasm of shootings at homes and businesses in British Columbia.

The charges were announced Friday by the B.C. Extortion Task Force, set up to investigate the dozens of threats, shootings and arsons, mostly aimed at the South Asian business community.

Twenty-two-year old Avtar Singh, 28-year-old Sandeep Singh and 24-year-old Jagdeep Singh face charges of extortion and unlawfully discharging a firearm in connection to shots being fired at a Surrey home on Nov. 8 and then again four days later.

Avtar Singh was already charged in December with unlawfully discharging a firearm and he and Sandeep Singh remain in custody.

Jagdeep Singh's whereabouts are unknown, and he's wanted both by police and the Canada Border Services Agency on an immigration warrant.

Dozens of extortion cases are being investigated across the province, although many of the crimes are concentrated in Surrey, where police say they have had 56 reported extortions since the start of the year.