BC News

B.C. launches mining and critical minerals testbed

Launching mining testbed

Photo: . Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs and economic growth, announced a new testbed Friday afternoon. UBCM photo

B.C. is launching a new testbed to support innovation in the mining and critical minerals sector.

The initiative, part of the province’s Integrated Marketplace program, is designed to help companies test innovative technologies in the mining sector.

“Mineral exploration and the mining sector are a cornerstone of B.C.'s economy… They play a vital role in driving economic growth and achieving a shared prosperous future for all British Columbians,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs and economic growth, in an announcement Friday afternoon.

He said the program will connect B.C.'s mining and tech sectors to help companies test, deploy and scale technologies in real-world environments and support commercialization by linking technology providers with potential industrial buyers.

Kahlon did not announce how much funding has been allocated for the new program.

The first project under the new testbed is a partnership between North Vancouver’s EMP Metals Corp. and Richmond-based Saltworks Technologies Inc. The companies will work on a demonstration plant to turn Saskatchewan lithium brines into battery-grade lithium, according to the province.

“This technology will boost B.C.’s capacity to produce battery-grade lithium,” the province said in a statement Friday, Feb. 27.

Projects at the mining and critical minerals testbed will focus on areas including AI and software-enabled productivity solutions, power supply and alternative energy solutions for mines, low-emission vehicles and fleet management, traceability in supply chains through digital credentialing and mineral processing innovations that reduce chemical consumption, improve waste streams and create value-added processing, according to the province.

This is the sixth testbed launched under the Integrated Marketplace program by Innovate BC.