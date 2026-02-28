BC News

Pedestrian killed by train in Maple Ridge, B.C., RCMP say

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

A man has been struck and killed by a train in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP say officers were called Friday afternoon to a report of a person being hit along the tracks on River Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say they are working with Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway police on the case.

TransLink said service to its West Coast Express trains was temporarily delayed because of the death.

Trains were travelling as far as the Coquitlam Central Station and passengers were put on buses linking to the train stops, but service resumed again shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.