Rents falling in B.C. as demographic changes curb rental demand, says report

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. "For Rent" sign on a West 4th Avenue building in Vancouver.

The average rent price in B.C. fell in 2025 as high emigration and outflow of non-permanent residents eased rental demand, says a new report.

The average monthly rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit in B.C. was $2,152 in 2025, down 5.3 per cent year-over-year from $2,273 in 2024, said a Feb. 23 report by Liv.rent, an online platform of Liv Strategies Inc.

The top three most expensive cities in B.C. in 2025 were West Vancouver ($2,654), North Vancouver ($2,515) and Vancouver ($2,403) while the three cheapest cities were Abbotsford ($1,587), Surrey ($1,845) and Langley ($1,943).

Various demographic changes are behind the drop in rent prices, Liv.rent said. B.C. posted negative population growth in 2025 for the first time since 2012, according to Statistics Canada data cited by the report.

Part of the reason is that 19,628 people emigrated from B.C. in 2025, up 32 per cent year-over-year—the largest increase in emigration from B.C. in more than a decade, said the report.

B.C. also recorded a net loss of 48,943 non-permanent residents in 2025, down from a net gain of 53,797 in 2024—”one of the sharpest reversals in the country,” said the report.

The province attracted 13 per cent of Canada’s immigrants in 2025, trailing Quebec (15 per cent) and Ontario (43 per cent), said the report.

“All of this has really lowered rental demand and therefore affected rental prices,” said Matisse Yiu, Liv.rent’s head of marketing.

One impact of lower demand is that housing and apartment starts are declining. Liv.rent said housing starts in B.C. fell five-per-cent year-over-year in 2025, driven by an eight-per-cent decrease in apartment starts.

The B.C. cities with the biggest drops in apartment starts were West Vancouver (-95 per cent), Richmond (-67 per cent), North Vancouver (-57 per cent) and Coquitlam (-41 per cent).

Given construction timelines and future population growth, this could lead to a lack of supply and rising rents in two to four years, Yiu said.

“We’re seeing some early signs of the next housing squeeze possibly based on just what we’re seeing right now,” she said.

In the meantime, renter frustration and competition has cooled. Some renters are negotiating with their landlords to lower their next contract, while others are choosing to find bigger or better spaces for the same rent or less, she said.

Liv.rent conducted a national survey of landlords, with 34 per cent of them saying they are making a profit, 38 per cent saying they are losing money and the rest breaking even.

“The sentiment from landlords is definitely mixed,” Yiu said.

The report also contained a section about AI adoption in Canada’s rental market, saying only one in six renters and landlords report using AI tools in the past year, indicating that adoption is still in its early stages.

Landlords can use AI to create listings, compare prices and edit photos, while renters can use AI to find and filter rentals, summarize lease documents and check prices.

While 74 per cent of landlords say AI has saved them time, only 45 per cent of renters reported the same benefit. In fact, 40 per cent of renters said AI made the process longer—”suggesting AI tools have yet to consistently improve renters’ experience,” said the report.