BC News

B.C. farm hit with record $435K penalty for foreign worker violations

Farm hit with record penalty

Photo: Google Maps. Kanwar Walia Farms in Surrey, B.C., was given labour market approval to hire nearly 40 workers between 2020 and 2023, according to federal records

A Surrey farm has been ordered to pay $435,000 for breaching migrant worker laws in the largest penalty of its kind ever issued in the province.

The sanction to Kanwar Walia Farms was handed down Feb. 13 and recently released in a federal database.

It notes the employer failed to show up for a meeting with an inspector and did not answer questions or provide documents that had been requested.

Inspectors also found the company was not actively engaged in the business foreign nationals were hired to work in.

The penalty to Kanwar Walia is the second largest ever handed to a Canadian company for breaching laws meant to protect temporary foreign workers and those under the International Mobility Program, according to federal records.

Last September, Bolero Shellfish Processing Inc. of Saint-Simon, N.B., was handed a record $1-million penalty and banned from the temporary foreign worker program for 10 years after it was found to have violated multiple workplace standards.

Inspectors found the processing plant had not provided proper wages and working conditions, and failed to provide a workplace that was free of abuse.

In the case of Kanwar Walia Farms, there is little public information about the firm, which is registered as a numbered company in B.C.

Satellite images and those shot from the street in 2023 show a large home backing onto several rows of bushes.

Attempts to contact the farm were unsuccessful.

Across Canada, the largest penalties for breaching migrant worker laws have often come following major infractions, including physical, sexual and financial abuse, or reprisals.

A recent investigation by BIV found B.C. companies have racked up over a third of all federal penalties for breaching migrant worker protection laws in the last decade, far surpassing every other Canadian jurisdiction.

The latest major penalty to Kanwar Walia Farms did not indicate the company had created a workplace that left workers open for abuse and its not clear why the penalty was so high.

When asked why the penalty to the company was so high, a spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada said that monetary penalties and bans from migrant worker programs are based on a number of variables.

They include the employer's history of non-compliance, the size of the business, the number of temporary foreign workers affected by the violation, the remediation efforts by the employer, and the severity of the violation, said spokesperson Jessica Lacombe in an email.

“Bans are not triggered by specific violations, but rather by a cumulation of points,” said Lacombe.

Lacombe declined to share any more details on the nature of the inspections due to “privacy concerns.”

At the federal level, employers looking to hire temporary foreign workers are required to seek a labour market impact assessment with Service Canada. The results must show a positive or neutral impact on the Canadian labour market before Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada can issue a work permit.

In 2023, Kanwar Walia's numbered company was given positive assessments to hire at least 34 migrant workers as general labourers, records show.

Assessments also gave a green light to hire two foreign nationals that year as agricultural service contractors, farm supervisors or specialized livestock workers.

Several other migrant worker positions were approved for hire going back to 2020, according to federal documents.

Any company that has paid its penalty and was not banned from the program is eligible to apply for another labour market impact assessment to hire more migrant workers, said Lacombe.

Before that can happen, B.C. law requires employers who hire temporary foreign workers to register with the provincial government.

A spokesperson for B.C.'s Ministry of Labour said the provincial registration certificate for Kanwar Walia Farms expired on Nov. 8, 2025.

The province's Employment Standards Branch will assess the company's record of non-compliance if it attempts to re-register and once again hire temporary foreign workers, the spokesperson said.

To date, no complaints have been filed against the company.