BC News

Frontal system brings heavy snow, strong winds and record warmth to areas of B.C.

Frontal system surprise

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian makes their way along a snowy trail in Squamish, B.C. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

A strong frontal system passing over British Columbia brought record warmth to parts of province, blustery winds over the Interior and piles of snow elsewhere.

Environment Canada says in its weather summary that winds reached 98 km/h in Hope on Thursday, 94 km/h in Lytton and 85 km/h at the Smithers Airport.

Temperatures reached 15.2 C in Salmon Arm, almost five degrees warmer than the same day the last record was set in 1932.

Decades-old records were also toppled in Cache Creek and Vernon by one degree or more.

The forecaster says Rodgers Pass received 38 cm of snow on Thursday and a snowfall warning remains up with another 15 centimetres expected before it tapers Friday night.

Snowfall warnings also remain up for the Yellowhead Highway through to the Alberta Boundary and the Kinbasket area as the cold front passes, bringing another five to 15 cm of snow and reduced visibility by late Friday.