'Foreclosure alert': Historic Metro Vancouver prison building drops $500K from price

Photo: . The gatehouse for the former BC Penitentiary in New Westminster is for sale.

For a century, the BC Penitentiary in New Westminster was a place most would try to avoid by any means possible.

The first federal prison to open west of Manitoba, it took in some of the most notable criminals in the province and saw its own violence, including riots, escape attempts, and one execution.

Now, the penitentiary's gatehouse can be yours for $4.5 million.

While many of the buildings that were part of the BC Penitentiary have been destroyed and the property redeveloped, the gatehouse still stands. Built in 1929, the building was originally the entrance to the BC Penitentiary grounds.

"The fortress-like appearance was for many years the grim public face of the institution. The battlements, turrets, and towers, with the formal stairs approaching it, make this structure a landmark on East Columbia Street and a potent reminder of the site's long historical occupant," reads the province's heritage site registry.

Currently, it has office space and is home to the Notorious Grey Fox, a taphouse with a patio looking out over the Fraser River.

In 2021, the building and property were sold, and plans for a hotel were floated, but ultimately fell through.

The property has been in limbo for the last couple of years and ended up in a court case between Governor's Court Holdings, which had purchased the property in 2021, and Autumn Sea BC Mortgage.

It was put on the market last year for $5 million, but hasn't sold. Now, it's being sold after a court order.

"Foreclosure alert! Own a true piece of New Westminster history," reads the new listing.

The listing goes on to describe the gatehouse as a "one-of-a-kind trophy property" with "exciting future redevelopment potential" that could include retail or a daycare. One imagines it would be a very secure daycare.