BC News

'His loss will be felt deeply': Friends mourning loss of pro snowboarder

'His loss will be felt deeply'

Photo: Photo by Colton Jacobs Photography / coltonjacobs.com. Pro splitboarder Stratton Matteson from Bend, Ore., was killed in an avalanche near Pemberton on Feb. 24.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of pro snowboarder Stratton Matteson, 28, who was killed in an avalanche near Pemberton on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post announcing his passing, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center referred to Stratton, from Bend, Ore., as a beloved member of the backcountry community whose loss "will be felt deeply by many."

"If you’ve ever driven up Cascade Lakes Highway in the middle of winter and passed a biker heading out for turns, chances are it was Stratton. He was not only a passionate splitboarder, but someone who lived with intention. His love for the mountains and our planet inspired those around him," the post read.

"You made the world and everyone around you better, Stratton, and we’re grateful for it. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire community during this incredibly difficult time."

Pemberton RCMP were notified of a missing person around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the backcountry near Joffre Peak, close to Mount Matier and the Anniversary Glacier. In an interview Wednesday morning, PSAR president David Mackenzie told Pique a report came in at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 24 that a snowboarder was missing after a large avalanche swept him away.

“The avalanche was triggered by the rider who was solo at the time,” Mackenzie said, describing the incident as a "size three"—a slide that “could bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building, or break a few trees,” according to Avalanche Canada.



Matteson had set out alone from Keith’s Hut while a companion remained behind. The reporting party witnessed the snowboarder get caught in the slide and initiated a search but found no transceiver signal. Unable to locate the rider, they left to get help in Pemberton.



Members of Pemberton SAR, Whistler SAR and Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol responded, along with accredited Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association teams. At about 4 p.m. the same day, SAR members picked up a transceiver signal, confirmed probe strikes and dug the rider out. The snowboarder was buried approximately 1.5 metres deep near the bottom of the slide path.



In a post on the Bend subreddit, locals remembered Matteson as a "local legend" and a "huge inspiration."

"I never even met him and I'm sitting here with tears running down my face. He just seemed like the nicest most genuine guy getting out there for the love of it," one wrote. "Shred in peace, Stratton."

Matteson was recently profiled by Backcountry Magazine, which republished the article following word of his passing.

"Stratton Matteson spent more days deep in the Cascades than any other splitboarder, but when he considered the impact of driving a gas-guzzling car into the mountains, he simply said no," reads the intro. "For five years, he quietly pioneered a more environmentally sustainable path, biking every time he went out. It was a way for him to live his ideals, provide an example for those with similar ethics and expend his boundless energy."

Staying safe in B.C.’s backcountry

Provincewide, this is B.C.’s fourth avalanche death of the 2025-26 season, following fatalities near Revelstoke, Fernie and Tumbler Ridge in recent weeks.



Joffre Peak sits within one of B.C.’s most visited provincial parks. While much of the traffic is concentrated on the popular summer hiking trail, the surrounding alpine terrain is a well-known backcountry ski and snowboard destination.



Mackenzie urged backcountry users to consult and understand avalanche forecasts before heading out.



“Check the conditions [on] avalanche.ca,” he said. “But it’s not just about checking the conditions. It’s about understanding the conditions. Because we know the situation in the backcountry is very dynamic. It’s always changing.”



He emphasized that terrain, wind, solar input and temperature all influence hazard levels.



“If an area you know is seen as a high hazard, don’t go there," Mackenzie said. "Wait another day. Wait for favourable conditions.”

Mackenzie said PSAR has seen “a regular start” to the season, with a handful of calls for incidents like backcountry skiers with knee injuries, stranded motorists on forest service roads—“don’t drive on forest service roads in wintertime,” he counselled—and some ice-climbers who ended up self-rescuing.



Avalanche Canada recommends that anyone travelling in avalanche terrain carry essential rescue gear: a transceiver, probe and shovel—and know how to use them. The organization also advises travelling with partners, spreading out in avalanche terrain, identifying safe zones and taking certified avalanche skills training courses like AST 1 or AST 2.



Daily forecasts, regional danger ratings, trip planning tools and educational resources are available at avalanche.ca, which provides updates throughout the winter season.

-with files from Luke Faulks