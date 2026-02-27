BC News

Suspected serial kidnapper charged in B.C. after multiple attacks in Metro Vancouver

Kidnapping suspect charged

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A man accused of kidnapping three women across Metro Vancouver over a four-day stretch last month now faces more than a dozen charges.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the 28-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 18 after police received a report that a woman was being held against her will in a car by an armed suspect.

The suspect and the woman were later found in Pitt Meadows, and the man was taken into custody.

Investigators then found that two other similar attacks had happened in Surrey and West Vancouver in the days before the arrest, and police in all three jurisdictions then submitted their findings to Crown prosecutors for charge assessment.

Police say the suspect allegedly identified victims on an online platform, then used it to offer job opportunities to the women.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Amritpal Singh is accused of two counts of uttering threats, three counts of mischief linked to text messages or online data, assault and sexual assault with a weapon among other charges.

Police say the investigation is active and anyone with information on the case should contact investigators immediately.