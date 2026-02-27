BC News

Surrey man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon after luring victims with fake job

Victims lured by fake job

Photo: Brendan Kergin/Vancouver Is Awesome A Surrey suspect faces charges of kidnapping three women after luring them with fake job offers.

A 28-year-old Surrey man is in custody facing three counts of kidnapping as well as sexual assault, assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm in connection with three separate incidents in the Lower Mainland, including ones in Surrey, West Vancouver and Pitt Meadows.

Police allege in all three cases, the suspect used an online platform to target women and then lure them with offers of employment.

West Vancouver Police said they got a call around 11 p.m. on Jan. 15 from a distraught woman who told police she had been held against her will in a vehicle. The woman had been lured from Surrey by a man who told her he had a cleaning job for her, said Suzanne Birch, spokesperson for the West Vancouver Police. The woman was then driven to a secluded location in West Vancouver before she managed to escape on foot.

A couple of days later, on Jan. 18, at 12:40 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report that another woman was allegedly being held against her will in a car. The alleged suspect was reportedly armed and exhibiting threatening behaviour.

Police subsequently located the woman and male suspect in north Pitt Meadows. Upon police arrival, the suspect was taken into custody.

A similar incident allegedly happened in Surrey Jan. 15, according to police. The suspect used a similar ruse to lure the women, who were all from Surrey, in all three cases, police allege.

Amritpal Singh of Surrey is now facing 14 charges, including three counts of kidnapping, two counts of uttering threats, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of use of an imitation firearm to commit an offence and three counts of mischief in relation to deleting computer data or text messages.

He is next due in court March 9.