B.C. policy change on billing could limit health-care access

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Aquarius Medical Clinic medical director Linda Jando said a B.C. government policy change on billing will mean her clinic will have to stop seeing many patients.

The B.C. government is changing billing rules for family doctors in a way that some say will mean countless thousands of British Columbians could find it more challenging to access health care.

Those most affected could be those who do not have designated family doctors, Aquarius Medical Clinic medical director and family doctor Linda Jando told BIV.

Some substitute doctors, who fill in for others, may find it harder to find work and could be tempted to leave the province, she added.

The policy change, set for April 1, reduces the number of potential patients clinics such as Jando's can serve, she said.

This is because starting April 1, Jando's clinic will have to cap at 30 per cent the percentage of patients its doctors treat that are not officially attached to specific family doctors.

If her clinic goes over that threshold, the government could impose steep penalties.

Estimates in 2023 put the number of British Columbians who did not have family doctors at between 900,000 and one million.

Family doctor and Seymour Health Centre chief medical officer Eric Cadesky, a past president of the advocacy group Doctors of BC, estimated to BIV that the number of B.C. residents without a family doctor has since dropped by at least 10 per cent.

Concern in 2023 about the soaring number of British Columbians who did not have family doctors prompted B.C.'s Ministry of Health to change its system for how most family doctors could be compensated.

The old compensation system, dubbed fee-for-service, involved doctors entering specific billing codes for each patient visit, with each code equating to a certain amount of compensation.

Family doctors told BIV in 2022 that compensation rates for those codes had long not kept up with inflation.

That prompted many to leave their practices.

The government's change in 2023 essentially increased family doctors' pay.

It introduced what is called the longitudinal family physician payment model. Doctors using that new model get an hourly rate plus per-patient visit fees, and, when patients have medical complexities, doctors may also receive annual one-time payments for patients they treat.

The government created this new model to encourage doctors to add more people to their panels, or their rosters of patients for whom they are the primary physicians.

To that end, the government mandated a maximum percentage of unattached patients that family doctors could see — 30 per cent — although it said that it would temporarily not enforce this rule.

The government's willingness to waive enforcing the 30 per cent threshold ends March 31, according to a newsletter sent by the advocacy groups Doctors of BC and BC Family Doctors.

Jando said that the government's decision to enforce the 30 per cent rule will foist bureaucracy on her business as she will need to take time to track exactly how many patients are not attached to her clinic's doctors to ensure that her clinic does not go over that threshold.

"If we go over that 30 per cent threshold, they have the legal ability to claw back our money and retroactively pay us on that old-fashioned fee-for-service model, which is about 30 per cent less," she said.

"It could be $100,000 less per doctor."

She called the 30 per cent threshold on how many unattached patients her clinic can treat without being dinged with clawbacks as "arbitrary and senseless."

She noted that the B.C. government will not enforce its 30 per cent threshold in rural areas and that its change only impacts urban clinics.

"They obviously want to stop barriers for patients to see doctors, especially in rural communities, but they did not realize that it will affect urban clinics as well," Jando said.

BIV on Tuesday asked B.C.'s Ministry of Health to explain why it newly intends to enforce the 30 per cent rule and whether it is concerned that the change may prompt British Columbians who are unattached to specific family doctors to be left in the lurch and unable to find medical care.

It has not yet provided a response.

The government also did not say why rural clinics will be able to continue to see an unlimited number of unattached patients while urban ones will have to abide by the 30 per cent threshold.

Nor did it say whether it was concerned if the policy would add bureaucracy for some doctors, as they would use valuable time to count clients to ensure that they stay below the threshold.

Temporary doctors may find it more challenging to find work

A separate impact of the government imposing penalties if urban clinics' doctors treat unattached patients as more than 30 per cent of their caseloads is on substitute doctors, who are often called locums.

Jando said she has about 4,000 patients of her own, and her clinic has about 10 other doctors, she said.

Doctors are supposed to have at least 250 attached patients and a maximum of 2,500 patients each to qualify for the government's longitudinal family physician payment model. Jando said she is paid slightly less when she bills for about 1,500 patients because she is over the 2,500-patient limit.

Her clinic also employs about a dozen locums. Those doctors do not have any permanent and assigned patients of their own, and they largely fill in when needed. Those locums often see Jando's patients when she is busy with other patients, she said.

"I'm going to be telling the substitute doctors who work here now and who are seeing, basically, 100 per cent unattached patients, 'You won't have work here anymore,'" Jando said.

The locums often do not want to take on patients of their own because they are new to B.C. or are not sure where they want to live, she said.

Those locums may also be at the end of their career and do not want the commitment of having attached patients. They may also want to work part time, or have a flexible schedule.

One of Jando's locums, Wenna Deng, told BIV that she does not want to take on attached patients because the government's minimum of 250 such patients is too many for her.

Deng said she works at Vancouver General Hospital full time doing palliative-care inpatient consultations.

"I wouldn't have the capacity to have my own family medicine patients," she said.

Having those patients, she said, would require "close follow-up and management," and it would simply be too much on top of her job at the hospital.

Jando concurred that having patients is a big responsibility for doctors and the province has rules around how to end doctor-patient relationships.

She pointed to one government document that said that if a doctor cannot meet the 30 per cent threshold for unattached patients, one option is to reduce the doctor's panel, or slate of attached patients.

"Below that is information on how to end the doctor-patient relationship," Jando said.

Some clinics unlikely to see a change in business

Not all urban clinics are set to be affected.

Doctors at Cadesky's Seymour Health Centre, which has about 55,000 attached patients, spend about 90 per cent of their time seeing those attached patients, he said.

That puts the clinic well below the 30 per cent threshold, Cadesky added.

He said B.C.'s shift to the longitudinal family physician payment model has prompted more doctors to be interested in practicing family medicine, which has helped many British Columbians get attached to family doctors.

"There have been some unexpected consequences, like doctors moving from services such as hospitalist medicine back into primary care," he said.

"Any time there is a change, there are intended consequences and unintended consequences. It's very reasonable that clinics that have built models of care based on previous rules may be more at risk when those rules change."

BC Family Doctors, which is an advocate for family doctors, declined to answer BIV's questions on whether it supports the B.C. government's plan to enforce its 30 per cent rule.

Doctors of BC is more broadly an advocate for all doctors in the province.

Its spokesperson, Victor Young, sent BIV an email saying that "the majority of our FP (family practice) members have transitioned to LFP (longitudinal family practice) without great difficulty, and we are confident in the future of this payment model. Those who don’t choose to work under LFP still have the option to see patients under fee for service.

He stressed in a separate email that the government has planned on the policy coming into effect since 2023.

"The Ministry of Health notified doctors at that time, and since then, Doctors of BC has communicated the deadline in numerous newsletter communications to members," he said.