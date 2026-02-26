BC News

Move to national PharmaCare expands B.C. residents access to diabetes, hormone drugs

Drug coverage expands

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Josie Osborne speaks at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The national PharmaCare program will start in British Columbia on Sunday, giving residents free access to a variety of diabetes medications and menopausal hormone therapy.

Health Minister Josie Osborne says the changes will benefit more than half a million residents who are living with diabetes, and about 160,000 people with menopausal symptoms.

The provincial and federal governments signed a four-year agreement last year to implement a national PharmaCare initiative in B.C. with $670 million in federal government funding.

Osborne says the funding is a "game changer" for people who will now be able to access vital medications without worrying about how much they cost.

Under the agreement, the funding will provide full coverage of eligible medications for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, contraceptives, and menopausal hormone therapy, but it does not include Ozempic or its generic forms.

Dr. Dale Clayton, associate medical director of B.C. Diabetes, says while Ozempic is important as a treatment for obesity, it isn't currently part of this coverage, although he's optimistic for it to be included in the future.

Dr. Tom Elliott, who is also with B.C. Diabetes, says in a statement the funding is "tremendously welcome news" for residents.

"No longer will people living with diabetes have to decide between putting food on the table and filling a prescription for basic life-saving diabetes medication."

The coverage will be processed at every pharmacy like all BC PharmaCare plans, without need to register as long as residents are enrolled in the Medical Service Plan in B.C.