B.C. worker's muscle, joint injury claims cost more than $2 billion over five years

British Columbia's workers' compensation agency says claims for musculoskeletal injuries — those involving muscles, joints, tendons and nerves — have resulted in more than $2.35 billion in time-loss claims over a five-year period.

WorkSafeBC says the type of injury was the most common claim seen in the province between 2020 and 2024, with 88,000 such files from workers.

The agency says in a statement that those injuries account for about a quarter of all claim costs reported during that period.

The injured workers are from a spectrum of industries, with concentrations in health care, retail, local government, restaurants, public schools and skilled trades.

In light of the data, WorkSafeBC is urging employers to assess the risks in their own workplaces to remove or minimize the problem.

It also wants employers to encourage early reporting, as those types of injuries can develop gradually and worsen over time, but may not be fully addressed until workers are required to take time off.

“Many everyday work activities — such as lifting, reaching, or repetitive movements — can place strain on the body and lead to musculoskeletal injuries,” says WorkSafeBC head of prevention services Todd McDonald in the statement.

“Employers should look closely at tasks that involve repetitive motion, heavy or awkward lifting, or sustained postures, and then identify practical ways to reduce those risks.”