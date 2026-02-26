BC News

Accused killer tells trial he doesn't want to see images of girlfriend's body

Accused represents himself

Photo: FAMILY PHOTO Stephanie Jade Elk was killed in a home on Bethune Avenue in Saanich on Oct. 19, 2022.

A man on trial this week for the deaths of his girlfriend and another man in Saanich asked that photos of her body be removed from his evidence package so he wouldn’t have to see them.

Christopher Douglas Cathcart is representing himself at his trial for the second-degree murders of Stephanie Elk, 39 — known to friends as Jade — and ­William Bradshaw, 36.

The bodies of the two were found within 450 metres of each other near Uptown shopping centre on Oct. 19, 2022.

While cross-examining an acquaintance on the stand, Cathcart referred to himself in both the first and third person, in an exchange that verged on casual.

“Did you ever see me raise a hand to Jade?” Cathcart asked Travis Favel.

“No, I never saw you raise a hand to her,” said Favel, who described Bradshaw and Elk as close friends who felt like family.

Favel said he met Cathcart while they were both sheltering in Stadacona Park, along with Elk and Bradshaw.

At the time of the killings, Cathcart and Elk had moved to a grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Blanshard Street, just south of Saanich Road, where Bradshaw’s body was found.

Favel testified under direct examination that he had seen Cathcart and Elk together and Bradshaw later on the morning of Oct. 19, while Favel was selling drugs in Centennial Square.

Cathcart questioned Favel on his drug use, suggesting his memory might be “a little bit cloudy.”

“No, Chris, I wasn’t high,” said Favel.

Favel testified that Cathcart was jealous and the couple fought, a statement Cathcart challenged.

“You indicated you had witnessed Stephanie and Chris arguing… Do you know what those arguments were about?” Cathcart asked.

“She sent me text messages, like screenshots of text messages between you guys,” Favel said.

Favel said Cathcart became jealous when Elk spent time with her male friends.

“I think that’s when I see a trigger,” he said.

In their opening statement on Tuesday, Crown prosecutors laid out their theory that Cathcart stabbed Bradshaw three times before walking a short distance with Elk to a house on Bethune Avenue.

They did not know the residents of the house, but when an argument broke out between the couple, Elk ran into the house, followed closely by Cathcart, Crown prosecutor Sheila Simpson said.

A woman who was hiding inside her closet is expected to testify that Cathcart, holding a large knife and covered in blood, broke down her bedroom door and told her there was a body in her living room, Simpson said.

Other residents of Bethune Avenue, including one who saw a woman running from a man with a knife, and another who noticed a knife in his backyard, are expected to testify in the trial, which is scheduled for more than five weeks.

The knife was seized by police and found to contain Cathcart’s DNA on the handle, Bradshaw’s blood under the hilt and Elk’s blood on the blade, Simpson said.

Justice Jennifer Power will also hear evidence related to cellphone data and text messages that shows Cathcart, at the time of the killings, was “a man whose romantic relationship, finances and emotions had deteriorated, leaving him feeling jealous, abandoned, disrespected and volatile,” Simpson said.