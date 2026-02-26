BC News

BC Parks looking for volunteers to spend the summer in remote cabins, camps

Need to get away from it all?

Photo: Photos courtesy BC Parks/Dan Kim. These two cabins in remote parts of B.C. need volunteers to live there this summer.

BC Parks might have the right volunteer job.

The provincial parks agency is looking for some people to join its Backcountry Host Program for 2026.

"Backcountry hosts volunteer to stay in a remote backcountry cabin or yurt at a popular hiking location," reads the BC Parks website. "They typically stay for one to four weeks at a time during the summer."

They're now taking applications for four parks: Kakwa Park, Spatsizi Plateau Wilderness Park, Strathcona Park, and Tweedsmuir Park South.

There are a few requirements. Two people are needed at a time for each park. And volunteers need to bring food, have first-aid training, and be able to hike. Each park has slightly different rules and provisions.

Three of the parks need longer commitments, too. Strathcona Park has a one-week minimum, but the others all are substantially longer.

Kakwa

Kakwa Provincial Park is the most easterly park, located east of Prince George near the Alberta border. The cabin sits next to Kakwa Lake, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains.

"The main physical features include Kakwa Lake as well as Mount Sir Alexander and Mount Ida, both of which reach over 3,000 metres in elevation," reads the park's webpage.

The host will get to live in a cabin with a stove, propane fridge, solar power and, of course, stunning views.

"The role of the host is to enhance visitor services and to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for park visitors," reads the volunteer posting.

Those who want to volunteer have to commit to at least five weeks.

Strathcona

Located at Croteau Lake in Strathcona Park, this is arguably the most accessible location, as the Vancouver Island town of Courtenay is only about 20 km away (as the crow flies), but it is still remote.

"Hosts must be willing and prepared to provide basic labour to help maintain the group site and to be comfortable meeting and greeting park visitors at the backcountry site to provide information as needed," reads the information form.

This location doesn't have a cabin, but instead a wall tent on a raised pad. There are cots, a stove, and some camping equipment.

Spatsizi Plateau

The most remote location of the four, Spatsizi Plateau is located in northern B.C.

It also appears to have the most infrastructure (including a hot shower). BC Parks will also provide a flight to the camp and a motorboat on site.

The volunteer will be based at Cold Fish Camp, which has several cabins (six for visitors, one for the host). The camp sits next to Cold Fish Lake near the Stikine River.

The closest settlement is the unincorporated Eddontenajon on the Dease Lake Highway, though the Red Chris Mine is closer (about 50 km away).

Tweedsmuir

Located between Bella Coola and Prince George, the Fisheries Pool Campground is actually on Highway 20.

Like the other locations, the host will greet and host visitors to the campground.

This location offers the least to volunteers, though, as they will need to provide their own travel trailer, camping gear and other supplies. The information sheet also mentions bears and bear safety a lot.



