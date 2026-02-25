BC News

B.C. engineering firm claims former CEO deleted files, stole trade secrets

Photo: BIV file photo. Former Allnorth Consultants Ltd. CEO Darby Kreitz circa 2012. Last week, Kreitz was sued over claims he took thousands of confidential documents before stepping down in September 2025.

A B.C. engineering firm involved in some of the province’s premier energy, transportation, mining and manufacturing projects has sued its founder for allegedly taking 187,000 confidential documents.

The allegations from Allnorth Consultants Ltd. are detailed in a notice of civil claim filed last week with the B.C. Supreme Court.

It claims founder and former CEO Darby Kreitz had taken trade secrets when he copied multiple troves of documents in the summer of 2025.

The company says it hired an independent consultant to lead an internal investigation starting in July 2025 after concerns were raised about Krietz’s conduct.

It’s not clear what initiated the investigation. A lawyer representing the company declined to comment.

On July 25, Allnorth’s legal council delivered a document preservation memorandum to all employees directing them to preserve documents and cooperate with the investigator, according to court documents.

Former CEO takes tens of thousands of documents during investigation, claims suit

Between July 6 and Aug. 22, 2025, Kreitz used external hard drives to remove or copy 71,000 files and records, the suit claims.

On Aug. 31, a day after the investigator interviewed him, Kreitz is alleged to have removed or copied another 26,000 files or records, while deleting 3,000 more the next day.

Kreitz resigned as CEO and as a board member of Allnorth around Sept. 3, 2025.

He then used an external hard drive to remove or copy 60,000 more files or records, and delete another roughly 3,000 files, the suit claims.

“In total, there were 187,000 files or records that were created or copied to removable media by Mr. Kreitz immediately prior to and subsequent to the end of his employment with Allnorth,” court documents allege.

The suit says Kreitz was also removed as director of a related entity, Allnorth Global Consultants Inc., at that time, but was later reappointed to that board on Oct. 14 due to requirements of a shareholders' agreement.

In late October 2025 when the hired investigator and the company’s IT personnel carried out a review of his Microsoft 365 activity logs, they found Kreitz had apparently copied or moved to external devices thousands of unique files and folders.

Company seeks injunction, damages

On Dec. 15, 2025, Allnorth demanded Kreitz return all the company’s confidential information and property.

Two days later, the lawsuit claims Kreitz confirmed through his lawyer that he was in possession of the laptop along with three hard drives containing confidential information going back to October 2015.

In his response, Kreitz allegedly claimed that his role as director of Allnorth Global enables him to retain the confidential information.

“This is no answer to the demands made by Allnorth,” the suit says, adding that the excuse was “without justification.”

BIV was unable to reach Kreitz for comment.

Allnorth is seeking an injunction restraining Kreitz from copying, transferring or distributing copies of the information.

The firm is asking the court for an order forcing the former CEO to return all the information back to the company and a declaration that Allnorth has sole rights to the confidential files.

Allnorth is also seeking unspecified damages as a result of Kreitz's actions.

The suit does not describe what is contained in the thousands of documents that were allegedly taken from the company.

In its lawsuit, Allnorth lists a number of materials on the laptop it claims to be the sole owner over, including files, reports, analyses, presentations, strategy documents, customer and vendor lists, and pricing information.

The suit says Kreitz was subject to “employee confidentiality obligations” which prevented him from sharing trade secrets and confidential information ranging from financial data and intellectual property to research and development.

None of the claims have been tested in court.

Firm has significant footprint in several high-profile projects

Before he left, Kreitz had been CEO of Allnorth for three decades, a period where the company’s staff grew rapidly.

Originally working in the pulp and paper industry, Krietz co-founded Allnorth Consultants to focus on bridge construction in the forestry sector.

By 2012, Allnorth—then based in Prince George—had grown from a four-person office to more than 570 employees spanning offices in B.C., Newfoundland and Tucson, Ariz.

The company has since moved its headquarters to Vancouver, and in 2021, was part of the team that bored a 7.6-kilometre tunnel as part of Rio Tinto’s $6-billion modernization of its aluminum smelter in Kitimat, B.C. The facility is one of the largest manufacturing complexes in the province.

Rio Tinto’s BC Works aluminum smelter in Kitimat. | Rio Tinto

In recent years, Allnorth helped build two major sections of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline, and formed half of a limited partnership to carry out engineering and design, procurement, and commissioning support to LNG Canada, the country’s largest gas export facility.

Allnorth has also worked on projects to support Alberta’s oil sands and has been heavily involved in mine development, including engineering for B.C.’s Galore Creek copper-gold-silver mine.

And in Vancouver, the firm’s infrastructure team was hired as the structural engineer of record to oversee installation of temporary traffic decks along the Broadway Subway project. The decks help maintain active lanes of traffic as workers bore tunnels and build out the 5.7-kilometre Millennium Line extension.

The latest published data on the company suggests Allnorth had roughly 70 certified professional engineers registered in B.C., making it the 17th largest firm of its kind in the province.

Kreitz still leading 'climate-friendly' spin-off company

The company has created a number of divisions and spin-offs over the years.

In 2019, while still heading Allnorth, Kreitz founded and became CEO of Red Leaf Pulp, which claims to be Canada’s first firm to transform leftover wheat straw into pulp, bio-energy and biomaterials.

Red Leaf Pulp is seeking to begin construction on its first alternative fibre plant in Regina, Sask., this year. Operations are expected to start in 2028.

Allnorth states on its website that both companies are under “common ownership,” though it is not clear when that statement was made.

As of Feb. 24, Red Leaf still listed Kreitz as its CEO.

A privately owned company, Allnorth has done little to hint at the brewing behind-the-scenes conflict with its founder.

Allnorth announced Kreitz had stepped down as CEO on Sept. 3 to focus on Red Leaf Pulp and make way for a new CEO as part of a “meaningful leadership transition” that “marks a new chapter in our journey.”

“We thank Darby for his vision, his values, and the legacy he leaves,” said the company in a press release that wasn't made public until Dec. 9, 2025, three months after Kreitz left. “It’s a legacy that will continue to shape who we are and how we work.”

The statement includes a single quote from Kreitz.

“The best teams win, and this is the best team I’ve known,” he said.