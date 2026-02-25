BC News

Eby honours heroism of Tumbler Ridge kids while marking Pink Shirt Day

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks alongside federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson and federal Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree during a press conference in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brandon Bell

British Columbia Premier David Eby has paid tribute to the heroism of children caught up in the Tumbler Ridge shootings, at an event for anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day.

He says the children experienced the "most extreme lack of safety," but stepped up "in really heroic ways" to protect each other during and after the Feb. 10 shootings, in which eight victims died.

Eby says that while not everybody will be called upon to act like they did, daily life offers moments where everybody can be heroic in their own way to keep schools and children safe.

There was a moment of silence to honour the shooting victims at the event in the B.C. legislature building, attended by politicians, guests and a school choir.

Education Minister Lisa Beare says this year's occasion comes at a "time of deep sorrow for many."

She says the "devastating tragedy" in Tumbler Ridge has shaken everybody to their core and has left behind grieving families and communities.

On Feb. 10, Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed two family members—mother and 11-year-old half-brother—a teacher's aide and five pupils of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, before killing committing suicide.