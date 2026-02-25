BC News

Snowboarder dies in large avalanche near Joffre Lakes Park

Photo: wikimedia commons Joffre Peak

A snowboarder has died after triggering a large avalanche near Joffre Lakes Park, Pemberton Search and Rescue (PSAR) has confirmed.



Pemberton RCMP were notified of a missing person around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the backcountry near Joffre Peak, close to Mount Matier and the Anniversary Glacier. RCMP Insp. Robert Dykstra said there was an avalanche in the area where the person was believed to be.



“Pemberton SAR located the missing person deceased and recovery is ongoing,” Dykstra told CBC News.



In an interview Wednesday morning, PSAR president David Mackenzie told Pique a report came in at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 24 that a snowboarder was missing after a large avalanche swept him away.

“The avalanche was triggered by the rider who was solo at the time,” Mackenzie said, describing the incident as a "size three"—a slide that “could bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building, or break a few trees,” according to Avalanche Canada.



The snowboarder had set out alone from Keith’s Hut while a companion remained behind. The reporting party witnessed the snowboarder get caught in the slide and initiated a search but found no transceiver signal.

Unable to locate the rider, they left to get help in Pemberton.



Members of Pemberton SAR, Whistler SAR and Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol responded, along with accredited Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association teams.

At about 4 p.m. the same day, SAR members picked up a transceiver signal, confirmed probe strikes and dug the rider out. The snowboarder was buried approximately 1.5 metres deep near the bottom of the slide path. The deceased has not yet been identified.



The slide is identified through two separate reports on Avalanche Canada’s map.

Staying safe in B.C.’s backcountry

The fatality comes amid elevated avalanche danger across southwest B.C.

Following a recent storm cycle, the entire Sea to Sky region has been given a high danger rating—the second-highest level on a five-point scale.



Provincewide, this is B.C.’s fourth avalanche death of the 2025-26 season, following fatalities near Revelstoke, Fernie and Tumbler Ridge in recent weeks.



Joffre Peak sits within one of B.C.’s most visited provincial parks. While much of the traffic is concentrated on the popular summer hiking trail, the surrounding alpine terrain is a well-known backcountry ski and snowboard destination.



Mackenzie urged backcountry users to consult and understand avalanche forecasts before heading out.



“Check the conditions [on] avalanche.ca,” he said. “But it’s not just about checking the conditions. It’s about understanding the conditions. Because we know the situation in the backcountry is very dynamic. It’s always changing.”



He emphasized that terrain, wind, solar input and temperature all influence hazard levels.



“If an area you know is seen as a high hazard, don’t go there," Mackenzie said. "Wait another day. Wait for favourable conditions.”

Mackenzie said PSAR has seen “a regular start” to the season, with a handful of calls for incidents like backcountry skiers with knee injuries, stranded motorists on forest service roads—“don’t drive on forest service roads in wintertime,” he counselled—and some ice-climbers who ended up self-rescuing.



Avalanche Canada recommends that anyone travelling in avalanche terrain carry essential rescue gear: a transceiver, probe and shovel—and know how to use them. The organization also advises travelling with partners, spreading out in avalanche terrain, identifying safe zones and taking certified avalanche skills training courses like AST 1 or AST 2.



Daily forecasts, regional danger ratings, trip planning tools and educational resources are available at avalanche.ca, which provides updates throughout the winter season.