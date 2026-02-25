BC News

Sikh Canadians say state violence a continued threat ahead of Carney going to India

Photo: The Canadian Press Moninder Singh, centre, a spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council (BCGC), speaks to reporters outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 18, 2023, where temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the parking lot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Some Canadian Sikhs are calling on the government to take a firmer stand on India as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to travel there this week on his mission to expand Canada's non-U.S. trade.

B.C. Sikh activist Moninder Singh, who received a warning from Vancouver Police on Sunday about a credible threat to his life, says he suspects that threat is linked to the Indian government.

Singh says he suspects he's been targeted by the Indian government due to his work on referendum campaigns in Canada about creating a separate Sikh state out of Indian territory.

Singh worked with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose 2023 murder in Surrey, B.C., was linked to agents of the Indian government by both then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP.

B.C. Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal, who represents the riding where Nijjar's murder took place, says he has shared his constituents' concerns about Carney's trip with the Prime Minister's Office.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the RCMP commissioner and other top security officials continue to discuss public safety and national security with Indian officials.