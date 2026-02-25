BC News

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigating after woman allegedly struck by object at bus stop

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating after a woman with a facial injury while waiting at a bus stop.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating after a woman suffered a facial injury while waiting at a bus stop.

Police are advising the public about a suspicious incident that recently occurred in Pitt Meadows and is looking for additional information.

On Feb. 13 approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a female in medical distress in the 12300 block of Harris Road, Pitt Meadows.

Multiple people had come to the female’s aid and were rendering assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a female was bleeding and had an injury to her eye. The female was transported by emergency health services to hospital in stable condition.

Officers learned that the female had been waiting at a bus stop when she was allegedly struck in the eye by an object from an unknown source.

Officers spoke to numerous individuals on scene and canvassed for possible witnesses and video surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing.

“We are unsure of the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and are looking for more information to further advance our investigation,” says Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca. “Anyone with more information, including possible dash-cam or video surveillance at the time, is asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information about this incident, and have not already spoken to police, are urged to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-465-2402 and quote file 2026-3066.