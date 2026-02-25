BC News

B.C. Premier’s Office sued after dismissing employee under RCMP probe

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST The B.C. legislature Upper Rotunda. John Robert Pratt was acting executive director of international relations, where he reported directly to the deputy minister of the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat.

The B.C. Premier’s Office is being sued for wrongful dismissal after firing an international relations official in December when it learned the RCMP was investigating him for allegedly leaking “sensitive and classified intelligence” while working for the federal government.

A civil claim by John Robert Pratt was filed last Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court. He is seeking general and special damages, interest and costs.

The claim says Pratt began work in July 2024 for the Office of the Premier as an advisor in international relations. Six months later, he became manager of U.S. relations in the intergovernmental relations secretariat.

In June 2025, he moved up the ranks again after a competitive hiring process, becoming acting executive director of international relations, where he reported directly to the deputy minister of the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat and was responsible for the supervision of four employees.

Pratt was only one month into that role when he was arrested and detained by RCMP officers in relation to alleged conduct while he was employed from May 2022 to February 2023 by the federal Privy Council Office, according to court documents.

Pratt was not charged and was released the same day without conditions.

That day, however, Pratt was suspended with pay pending the conclusion of a workplace investigation.

According to the claim, the province said it became aware that Pratt was arrested by the RCMP as part of an ongoing investigation. It said that the allegations were “incompatible” with Pratt continuing his work for the premier’s office, and that there was no suitable alternate assignment for him in government.

On Dec. 11, 2025, Pratt received correspondence saying he was terminated “effective immediately.” The province had decided not to proceed with an investigation into the allegations made against him by the Privy Council Office in Ottawa.

The Privy Council Office supports Canada's prime minister and cabinet and helps the government in implementing its vision, goals and decisions in a timely manner.

According to the civil claim, the province had received additional information from the Privy Council Office’s 2023 administrative investigation that determined Pratt was responsible “for the unauthorized disclosure of documents containing sensitive and classified intelligence.”

The province also learned that, as a result of that administrative investigation, the Privy Council Office had decided to refer the matter to the RCMP for criminal investigation.

Pratt claims the province provided no notice, or pay in lieu of notice, for his termination. At the time, he was 35 and being paid $124,700 a year.

Sarah Klinger, Pratt’s lawyer, said in a statement to the Times Colonist that Pratt was unaware of any investigation into his conduct by the Privy Council Office, “which raises issues of administrative fairness.”

The alleged conduct does not relate to his duties with the B.C. government, she said.

According to the civil claim, the RCMP investigation that arose out of the Privy Council Office’s referral is ongoing, and no charges have been laid against Pratt.

“The Plaintiff has taken all reasonable steps to mitigate his loss by seeking equivalent employment but has been unsuccessful to date,” according to court documents.

The legal basis for suing, according to the claim, is that “an employer who relies on the defence of just cause has the onus of proving it,” and the employee claiming wrongful dismissal “need only show that he or she has been dismissed without sufficient notice.”

The claim argues that the core question for determination in any case where an employer relies on “just cause” to justify summary dismissal for misconduct “is whether the employee has engaged in misconduct that gave rise to a breakdown in the employment relationship.”

The premier’s office said it couldn’t comment, as it was both a human resources and a legal matter before the courts.

The province has 21 days to respond.