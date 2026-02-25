BC News

Woman hid in closet of home where man killed girlfriend, prosecutor tells murder trial

Hid in closet during attack

Photo: . Stephanie Jade Elk was killed in a home on Bethune Avenue in Saanich on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. FAMILY PHOTO

A woman hiding in her closet after two strangers ran into her Saanich house peeked out and saw a man standing in her doorway holding a large knife and covered in blood, a Crown prosecutor said Tuesday at the start of a double murder trial.

Christopher Douglas Cathcart is charged with second-degree ­murder in the deaths of Stephanie Elk, 39 — known to friends as Jade — and ­William Bradshaw, 36, whose bodies were found within 450 metres of each other on Oct. 19, 2022.

The Crown’s theory is that after stabbing Bradshaw, Cathcart walked a short distance with Elk to a home on Bethune Avenue, which runs between Cloverdale and Saanich Road/Tattersall.

There, around 10:30 a.m., an argument began, and Elk fled into a house, followed closely by Cathcart.

A resident of the home who was in her bedroom studying at the time heard a woman yelling and then ­immediately heard two sets of feet coming up her front steps, Crown ­prosecutor Sheila Simpson said in her opening submission.

The woman watched from her ­bedroom window as two people entered her house. She retreated into her closet to hide and called 911.

While hiding, she heard one set of footsteps move from her living room to the kitchen to a room next to hers.

The footsteps stopped in front of her bedroom door, which was then broken down, Simpson said.

The woman peeked out of the closet and “afraid and unsure what is going on, [the woman] tells the man that she’s on the phone with 911, and the man responds by telling her there’s a body in her living room,” she said.

The man then ran out the back door of the house, and the woman found Elk’s body in her living room.

Cathcart was feeling “jealous, ­abandoned, disrespected and volatile” at the time of the killings, Simpson said.

The prosecutor said that text messages on Cathcart’s phone before the killings will show he was facing the deterioration of his romantic relationship and finances when he stabbed Bradshaw three times, then followed Elk into a home and stabbed her 21 times.

Simpson said the Crown does not have strong evidence of a motive, and evidence related to Bradshaw’s murder is circumstantial.

Police seized a knife from a backyard near the home where Elk’s body was found that contained Cathcart’s DNA on the handle, Bradshaw’s blood under the hilt, and Elk’s blood on the blade, Simpson said.

Cathcart and Bradshaw moved in the same circles but were not close friends, she said.

At the time of the deaths, Cathcart and Elk were sheltering in a park-like property owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Simpson said. Bradshaw’s body was found on the property, she said.

At the time of the deaths, police described the location where Bradshaw’s body was found as a grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Blanshard Street, just south of Saanich Road.

Cathcart is representing himself in the judge-alone trial, which is scheduled for more than five weeks.

He appeared Tuesday morning in a red prison sweatsuit with his ankles shackled. He carried a plastic bag of books, including one on the Criminal Code and another on B.C. Supreme Court rules.