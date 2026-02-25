BC News

Forestry workers on north Island ratify deal after eight-month strike

Photo: . La-kwa sa muqw Forestry workers on strike in September 2025. VIA CHEK NEWS

About 100 unionized forestry workers on Vancouver Island are set to return to work after members ratified a new collective agreement on Tuesday.

Members of the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 who work as loggers north of Campbell River voted 67% in favour of the deal.

The agreement includes 19% and 22% wage increases over the six-year term, as well as other improvements in line with the rest of the coastal forest industry.

The union members working for La-kwa sa muqw Forestry LP had been on strike for eight and a half months.

The strike started on June 6 over the company allowing new non-union contractors to do work traditionally done by USW members, among other issues.

“Our members did what they set out to do — protect USW work from being eroded by non-union employers,” Brian Butler, president of USW Local 1-1937, said in a statement.

He added that the workers also achieved the coast forest industry pattern agreement that was set between USW Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products in January 2025.

“We are awed by their strength and proud of their achievement,” said Butler.

The tentative deal was reached in January with the assistance of the B.C. Labour Relations Board, which helped the parties return to negotiations.

La-kwa sa muqw Forestry LP is the former Western Forest Products mid-Island forest operation, which remains majority-owned by Western Forest Products Inc.

The LKSM partnership is made up of the Tlowitsis, We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum and K’ómoks First Nations, all members of the Nanwakolas Council.

Union members voted 93% in favour of strike action last March.

The four First Nations that make up the Nanwakolas Council reached a deal with Western Forest Products in October 2023 to acquire a 34% interest in Western’s Mid-Island Forest Operation, including Block 2 of Tree Farm Licence 39. The deal was worth $36 million.

The operations of the partnership cover about 157,000 hectares of forest land in the traditional territories of the First Nations around Campbell River and Sayward.

The partnership manages an allowable annual cut of 904,540 cubic metres of timber and includes a long-term fibre agreement to support Western’s coastal manufacturing operations.