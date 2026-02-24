BC News

Provincial, federal funding for B.C. farms upgrading technology

Cash for farm tech upgrades

Photo: Contributed. Staccato cherries.

The B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program is now open for another round of funding, aiming to distribute $2.5 million from the federal and provincial governments to support agritech at farm operations.

"This program is helping farmers in British Columbia adopt new technologies that directly address the unique challenges they are facing,” said Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, in a press release.

“By providing access to innovative and practical solutions, our governments are ensuring that farmers have the tools they need to stay efficient and competitive.”

Farmers can use the money to purchase new technology, such as autonomous robot arms for packing, machines for seed planting, or automated harvesters.

Laughing Coyote Orchard Ltd. was one of the recipients of funding in a previous cycle, purchasing an autonomous vehicle with a mower which keeps up with mowing during the growing season.

"We’re thrilled to add a Burro Grande to the orchard this season. It was made possible by the program’s funding,” said Joel Carter, Laughing Coyote owner and operator.

“We are hoping to save significant fuel and labour during the apple and cherry seasons, while getting comfortable with the latest autonomous tech.”

Since 2023, the program has awarded $6.4 million to support 134 farm projects in B.C. with adopting new technologies.