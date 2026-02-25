BC News

Union raises safety concerns as solo shifts introduced for BC Cannabis Store workers

Cannabis staff to work solo

Photo: Castanet A BC Cannabis Store location at the Lansdowne Village Shopping Centre in downtown Kamloops.

Some BC Cannabis Store staffers will be working solo for the first time since legalization, following a provincial policy change that is raising safety concerns for the union that represents store employees.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has changed its policy to allow for solo shifts for BC Cannabis Store workers effective this month.

According to the BC General Employees’ Union, BC Cannabis Store workers have not worked solo shifts since cannabis was legalized in 2018.

“BCGEU members are deeply concerned about the risk this policy change poses to their safety and about possible loss of work,” BCGEU vice-president Kusum Doal told Castanet.

Doal said BCGEU members are monitoring how the employer implements the new policy and the union would challenge any improper, illegal or unsafe practices.

Most stores unchanged

According to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, the majority of BC Cannabis Store locations won’t be impacted by the change, and employees are being provided training and resources at “the small number” of locations that are.

In a statement to Castanet, the BC LDB said managers will ensure staff are well-equipped to work safely and effectively while alone. Ongoing support is available to employees throughout and following the change to address any questions or concerns.

The statement said the BC LDB determined the change would “provide a more consistent customer experience,” while improving individual store efficiency and aligning with industry best practices.

The BC LDB said BC Cannabis Store staff scheduling and rotations will continue to follow current collective agreements.

BCGEU members voted to ratify an agreement with the province last November following an eight-week strike that shut down a number of government services, including BC Cannabis Store locations.