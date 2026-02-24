BC News

Heavy snowfall recorded in Whistler, B.C., and across southern part of province

Heavy snowfall recorded

Photo: The Canadian Press Hikers are dwarfed as they make their way past snow walls reaching as high as twenty feet in height along a hiking trail on Whistler mountain in Whistler, B.C. Monday, June, 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The recent cold and wet weather that struck parts of British Columbia has left heavy snowfall in several elevated locations, including the ski resort community of Whistler.

Environment Canada says the renowned ski resort reported 24 centimetres of snowfall as of 2 p.m. on Monday, while the Coquihalla Summit area received 28 cm.

Kootenay Pass in the B.C. Interior also received more than 20 centimetres, recording 21 in total.

Other passes and highway locations reporting heavy snow include Allison Pass with 18 cm and Brandywine Highway Station with 11.

Environment Canada says the heavy precipitation was caused by an unstable air mass over the province, which created localized snow in areas across southern B.C.

The agency says a frontal system then stalled over the Kootenay Pass, which "deposited heavy snowfall" on both Sunday and Monday.