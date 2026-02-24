Tentative labour deal reached with 26,000 B.C. community health workers
New deal for health workers
The union representing more than 26,000 community health workers in British Columbia says a tentative deal has been reached with the province after the last agreement expired almost a year ago.
The BC General Employees' Union says the agreement was reached with the government's bargaining agent the Health Employers Association of BC.
The details of the deal haven't been released.
Members of the Community Bargaining Association had voted 92.3 per cent in favour of strike action last November.
The union members work in home support, shelters, supportive housing, clinics, treatment programs and mental-health group homes.
The union says it will share a summary of the tentative agreement with members in the coming weeks, and announce a timeline for the ratification vote.
