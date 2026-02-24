BC News

One believed to be dead in Fraser Lake, B.C., fire that destroyed inn and business

Huge motel fire likely fatal

Photo: Sarrah Nahornoff-Storey / GoFundMe A massive fire in Fraser Lake, B.C. that destroyed a motel has been deemed fatal.

Police in Fraser Lake, B.C., say a man is missing and thought to be dead after a fire destroyed a local inn and an adjacent business.

RCMP say the fire at the Fraser Lake Inn was reported early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders arrived to hear that a man had gone back into the burning building and didn't come back out.

Police say rescuers tried to search the building while the fire was still burning, but they were driven back by the heavy smoke.

They say the man remains missing and is believed to have died in the blaze.

The inn and neighbouring business were destroyed, and police say the search for the missing man is ongoing but the site remains unsafe due to heat and off-gassing of burned materials.