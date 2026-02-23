BC News

Snowmobilers dead after breaking through ice on Charlotte Lake: RCMP

Bodies found under lake ice

Photo: RCMP An RCMP diver enters the water at Charlotte Lake on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

Two snowmobilers from 100 Mile House have died after breaking through the ice on a lake in the Chilcotin, Mounties say.

According to police, officers received a report on Friday that two snowmobilers were missing in the Charlotte Lake area since Feb. 17.

“While police were en route, neighbours initiated a search and located the couple deceased beneath the ice on Charlotte Lake,” RCMP Sgt. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

“Investigators believe the pair and their snowmobiles broke through the ice on Feb. 17.”

An RCMP dive team attended the site on Sunday and recovered both bodies.

Mounties have identified the deceased as a 65-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, but their names were not provided.

Police said the incident should serve as a reminder about safety on frozen water.

“Variable temperatures significantly increase the risks associated with any activity on frozen lakes or rivers, and we urge everyone to use extreme caution,” said Anahim Lake RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay.

Charlotte Lake is about 50 kilometres south of Anahim Lake.

No criminality is suspected. The BC Coroners Service is investigating.