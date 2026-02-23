BC News

Tentative contract reached for 25,000 B.C. health-science workers

Photo: The Canadian Press A technician weighs a chemical while preparing a medication under a ventilation hood in a pharmacy laboratory in Quebec City, Wednesday Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A tentative contract agreement has been reached for the group representing 25,000 health-science professionals in British Columbia.

The Health Employers Association of BC and Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association have issued separate statements announcing the deal, which is based on the government's balanced measures mandate.

The Finance Ministry issued a statement saying further details wouldn't be released until after a ratification vote, but the union says the deal includes wage increases of 12 per cent over four years, the maximum possible under the mandate.

The union is recommending its members vote to accept the agreement, which also has improvements to address working conditions and "deal with professional shortages driving wait times and cancellations for the public."

The Finance Ministry says the agreement includes some additional funding for measures to address staffing pressures, investment in professional development and reimbursements for professional fees.

Members of the health-sciences union include those performing a range of services, such as physiotherapists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers.

Contract negotiations had begun nearly a year ago, and the union's statement says the deal was reached after the parties returned to the bargaining table for five days of talks, including a marathon session lasting 24 hours.