Older brother of Tumbler Ridge shooter arrested for attempted murder in Alberta

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Police investigators work at the home where two bodies were found in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

The older brother of the Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooter has been arrested.

Jacob Van Roostelaar, 22, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, reports CTV News. Police confirmed Jacob is the brother of Jesse van Roostelaar, who killed eight people then died by suicide Feb. 10.

Staff Sgt. Sabrina Clayton told the news outlet that Van Rootselaar was arrested on Friday in Sylvan Lake, Alta. He was wanted in connection to an alleged incident involving an edged weapon in 2024, in Fort McMurray.

After Van Roostelaar was charged, he was released from custody, police said. He was originally approved to be living in Dawson Creek, B.C., but that was later changed to Tumbler Ridge.

Clayton said in early February that he was not at the approved residence when police checked on him. The Canada-wide warrant was then issued.