Mounties arrest dozens for retail theft at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties say they made 73 arrests in a five-week retail theft operation at the Metrotown shopping centre in Burnaby, B.C.

Police say they also recovered $23,000 worth of stolen merchandise in the initiative that began shortly before Christmas last year.

They say it was prompted by a "significant increase" in calls for service to the mall.

Of those arrested, police say three people had outstanding warrants and two were breaching court-ordered conditions, while officers made two youth restorative justice referrals and seized two knives.

Insp. Amanda Harnett says police worked with retailers and security officers at the mall to focus on high-theft areas.

She says theft rates went down, and while public safety has improved, criminals should expect to see similar operations in high-theft areas the future.