Province of B.C. approves Copper Mountain Mine expansion near Princeton

Photo: Contributed Copper Mountain Mine.

The Copper Mountain Mine's expansion project has been green lit with permits from the province for the New Ingerbelle Pit 21 kilometres south of Princeton.

In a news release Monday, the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals said the permits were approved under the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act.

"Mining is an important part of our economy, and the Copper Mountain mine has supported jobs in the Princeton area and southern B.C. for many years," said Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, in the news release.

"B.C. is Canada's largest copper producer. Through projects like this, we can continue to lead the way in responsible growth of the critical minerals sector, while maintaining world-class environmental and safety standards and supporting local communities."

The ministry said the permits will allow for the mine to extend operations beyond 2040.

The New Ingerbelle Extension aims to expand the New Ingerbelle Pit and associated infrastructure by 298 hectares and will take place in three phases.

The Ministry projects the expansion to produce around 750,000 tonnes of copper, 25,500 kilograms of gold, and 156,000 kilograms of silver based on current reserves. It further projected it will bring in $11.5 billion in provincial gross domestic product.

Currently, the mine employs roughly 800 people. The province said the expansion project will secure those jobs into the future.

The province said the permit review process included engagement with First Nations, including the Upper Similkameen Indian Band and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, to asses environmental impacts, tailings management and public safety.

Earlier in February, the USIB and LSIB signed new participation agreements on the Copper Mountain Mine, detailing possible expansion terms. The bands noted the agreements enhanced their roles in protecting the Similkameen River and environment.

B.C. has been fast-tracking mine projects under B.C's Look West economic plan, with two other major permits green lit this year, including the Eskay Creek and the Mount Milligan permits.

The province added regulatory requirements will allow for ongoing monitoring of the mine, as well as compliance and oversight.

"The Town of Princeton is happy to hear the news about the New Ingerbelle expansion," said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, in the news release.

"This provides the community with job security and economic certainty. We look forward to continuing to work with Hudbay and the Ministry in the years to come."