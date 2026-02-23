BC News

Man charged with impaired driving in northern B.C. crash that killed an Alberta man

Charged in deadly crash

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in a crash in northern British Columbia that killed a 32-year-old man from Alberta.

Fort St. John RCMP say the crash involving two pickup trucks happened on Highway 97 near the Sikanni River Bridge just after 6 a.m. on June, 12, 2024.

They say a Ford F350 collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, killing the man driving the Chevy and leaving a 24-year-old passenger with minor injuries.

The Mounties say the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges against the driver of the Ford, who was 20 at the time of the crash.

They say the man from Wonowon, B.C., now 22, has been charged with impaired operation and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as refusing to provide a sample.

The accused has a scheduled court appearance in Fort St. John on March 30.