Heavy snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Highway 3

Photo: Drive BC Conditions on Allison Pass appear snowy Monday morning.

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is now also under a snow warning.

Environment Canada expanded its earlier alerts Monday, saying the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow or more

The national weather agency said the change of weather is part of a "convective system" and warns that travel could be challenging.



ORIGINAL 6:39 a.m.

Highway 3 is expected to get a significant amount of snow throughout Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for the stretch of Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass, and again from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

From Hope to Princeton, the national weather agency said there will be 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, impacting communities at or above 700 metres of elevation.

From Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Environment Canada said there is expected to be between 15 and 25 cm of snow throughout the morning. This will be followed by moderate gusts, leading to periods of blowing snow late this afternoon.

The weather change is said to be brought on by a “convective system” and will fade by the afternoon.

Until then, officials warn travel will likely be challenging. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will likely be reduced at times.