BC News

BC government approves licensed establishment to serve liquor starting at 5 am for gold medal hockey game

Green light for early booze

Photo: Contributed Canada's Day 14 at Milan Cortina Olympics

If you were hoping to have a little bit of booze while watching Team Canada face off against Team USA in the men's gold medal hockey game, you're in luck.

The BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association shared in an announcement on Saturday that Premier Eby messaged that "licensed establishment may serve liquor starting at 5 am on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026."



"Technically, each municipality needs to approve these hours but a blanket request to the Union of BC Municipalities has gone out encouraging each local government to support these hours in the spirit of this unique situation," Ian Tostenson, BCRFA President & CEO said.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that bars and restaurants across the province would be allowed to start serving alcohol at 6 a.m. Sunday during the Olympic gold medal hockey game.

It will be the first time Canada and the USA have battled for Olympic gold since the final of the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

Canada faces off against the USA on Sunday morning, starting at 5:10 a.m. PST