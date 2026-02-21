BC News

No criminal charges in Highway 99 landslide

Photo: .File photo Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police have concluded their investigation into the Lions Bay landslide that led to the deaths of two local residents.

David and Barbara Enns, longtime residents of Lions Bay, were swept away when the landslide collided with their home.

On December 14, 2024, the Squamish RCMP responded to the disaster that cut off the north and southbound lanes of Highway 99. The Sea to Sky General Investigation Section launched an investigation into the circumstances of the landslide and met with industry experts.

“Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence and expert analysis, investigators determined that the available evidence did not establish a basis to support criminal charges,” the RCMP wrote in a press release.

“Our investigation into this tragic incident has been completed,” said Sgt. Jeff Shore NCO i/c Sea to Sky GIS. “Our thoughts remain with the family, who have endured so much throughout this tragedy. Squamish RCMP would also like to thank our partner agencies and members of the community for their co-operation and assistance throughout this investigation.”

The investigation is concluded, and the RCMP noted that they would not provide any further information at this time.

It’s still unknown what caused the landslide.

The legal decision does not affect a separate civil lawsuit brought by the Enns children. That case, filed in April 2025 against the province, the Village of Lions Bay and landowner Steven Vestergaard, alleges negligence and wrongful death. All defendants deny responsibility, and the province argues the incident was an “act of God.”

The plaintiffs allege Vestergaard’s construction, which was above the Enns home, caused the slope to fail during a period of heavy storms.

Vestergaard denies wrongdoing and says he had obtained permits for the construction.

None of the claims have been proven in court.