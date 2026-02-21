BC News

Interest-rate hike for tax deferral program will hurt seniors: advocate

Photo: .Darren Stone/Times Colonist The program was designed for people age 55 and older who are house-rich but cash-poor - they own homes but have little income.

Seniors and others who defer their property taxes and use the savings for living expenses will now be hit with higher interest rates.

The province has announced that the rate is rising to prime plus two percentage points, up from prime minus two percentage points, and the loan will now be subject to compound interest rather than simple interest.

The prime rate is currently about 4.4 per cent, which means those in the program will now pay 6.4 per cent interest.

The Finance Ministry paid the deferred taxes to municipalities on behalf of homeowners enrolled in the program. The amount must be repaid, with interest, when the home is sold.

But because of the low interest rate, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said some people were taking advantage of the deferral program, which is not income-tested, as a “cheap source of capital” for investments.

“Because the rate was prime minus two, folks who didn’t need it accessed it, and took that cheap funding and invested it to make money,” Bailey said this week in the legislature.

That was costing taxpayers, because the province’s borrowing costs are higher than the tax deferral loan program’s lending rate.

At two percentage points above prime, compounded monthly, the rate more closely aligns with commercial lending rates, the province says.

On a $5,000 tax bill, homeowners will now have to pay about $350 a year when they sell the homes, up from $150 a year.

The interest rate increases are expected result in $11 million more for the government in 2026-2027, $23 million in 2027-2028 and $34 million in 2028-2029.

In 2024/25, just over 83,000 people 55-plus accessed the province’s property deferral program, an estimated 16 per cent of eligible homeowners, the Office of the Seniors Advocate says.

Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar sharply criticized the interest-rate increase, saying it penalizes seniors who depend on the property-tax deferral because of “a few” wealthy people taking advantage of the program.

“They are living in their own homes that they bought years ago, and they can’t afford it in any other way than the property tax deferment program,” Milobar said during question period.

Seniors advocate Dan Levitt said making the program more expensive for seniors is not the way to go, adding that those on the fence about the program will now probably choose not to join it.

“Many seniors aren’t comfortable deferring payments,” said Levitt, who has urged struggling seniors with low-to-moderate incomes to consider enrolling in the program.

Levitt said he often hears from older people that they want to remain in their homes as long as possible, but are struggling with the rising cost of living.

One quarter of seniors live on $2,000 or less a month, while half live on just over $3,000 a month, he said in an interview.

Seniors living on fixed incomes often cut costs by reducing medication, forgoing nutritious food, or avoiding going out for entertainment, leaving them at risk of social isolation and loneliness, said Levitt.

The tax-deferral program could help them continue to live independently, improve their health and decrease costs to the government, he said.

The changes don’t affect previously deferred property taxes.

Phil Webb, a Vancouver insurance agent who advocated for the change, said he would have liked to see the program eliminated.

“The program made sense 60 years ago, because there were a lot of seniors struggling and not a lot of financial products in the market that allowed them to tap into their home equity,” he said.

But that has since changed, with options like a home equity line of credit offering interest rates that are competitive with the government program.

Webb said under the new system, homeowners still have the advantage of delaying payment and paying back the loan with tax-free revenue from the sale of their home, instead of the post-tax revenue of a paycheque.

“I think some people [who are able to afford property taxes] will continue to use it, but I think the value is diminished for them. I think the majority will shrug and pay their property taxes.”

Families with children and people with disabilities are also eligible for the property tax deferral program.