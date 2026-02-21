BC News

Paramedics reach agreement in principle with province

Paramedics reach a deal

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. – CUPE 873, which represents about 6,000 paramedics, dispatchers, call takers and support staff, has been in negotiations since September with B.C. Emergency Health Services.

B.C. ambulance paramedics and emergency dispatchers have reached an agreement in principle with the provincial government, days after the union voted 97 per cent in favour of job action.

Jason Jackson, provincial president of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., told members on Friday that a tentative agreement has been reached with “significant investment and progress on priorities repeatedly raised by members.”

The union said the agreement includes improvements to mental health and wellness supports, stronger protections around work and contacting-out language, and wage increases in line with other public sector employees, among other measures.

Jackson said the new deal will “not only better support workers, but will improve service delivery for patients as well.”

He told members that more information will be shared in the coming days and weeks with a provincial online question-and-answer session, after which members will vote on ratification.