The economic case for B.C. coal mine expansion

Photo: Elk Valley Resources. The Fording River metallurgical coal mine needs a $1-billion mine life extension.

Billions of dollars are being invested in mining projects in B.C., several of which are not new mines, but mine extensions.

Three of those are on the B.C. government’s fast-track list, and are in various stages of approval or shovel-readiness, including the Red Chris, Mount Milligan and Highland Valley Copper mines.

The one major mine extension that is not on anyone’s fast-track or critical minerals list is the Fording River metallurgical coal mine in the Elk Valley of southeastern B.C.

The $1-billion mine life extension project has been getting a bit of a rough ride by regulators, due to environmental concerns over impacts to water and fish and local First Nation opposition.

While one of the tribes of the greater Ktunaxa Nation—the Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it (formerly the Tobacco Plains Band)—supports the extension at least going through an environmental review, the Ktunaxa are generally opposed to the project.

Nearly six years after filing an initial project description with B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), the project has only now reached the stage where a full federal-provincial environmental assessment can begin.

Elk Valley Resources (EVR), the owners, expects a review by the EAO and federal Impact Assessment Agency will take two years.

Should the expansion be approved, construction could start as early as 2028, with new production starting by the end of 2030.

There is a risk the project could suffer the same fate as the New Prosperity mine, which was approved by the provincial government but rejected by Ottawa, over similar concerns: First Nations opposition and impacts on fish.

Elkford Mayor Steve Fairbairn shudders to think what would happen if the mine extension is rejected, because it would mean the mine eventually shutting down.

"If the application is rejected, the impact immediately will be real estate values will drop through the floor,” he said.

"Elkford exists because of the coal mine. Everybody in this town has got a direct connection to the health, the viability of Fording River and, to a lesser extent, Greenhills. We're really, really supportive of this expansion."

Fording River is one of four metallurgical coal mines in southeastern B.C. that Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) acquired from Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B) in 2024. Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. owns 20 per cent.

Unlike thermal coal, which is burned to produce power, metallurgical coal is used to make steel.

It has been designated a critical material by the EU. U.S. energy officials have also identified steelmaking coal as strategically important for supply chains. The Mining Association of B.C. (MABC) has been pressing Canada to follow suit and put it on its list of critical minerals.

Coal mining is the economic lifeblood for communities like Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie and Cranbrook.

"Two in five jobs in that region depend on steelmaking coal mines in the Elk Valley,” said MABC president Michael Goehring.

"If steelmaking coal mining were to vanish in the southeast region of British Columbia, that region would be bust."

B.C. produces some of the world’s highest-quality steelmaking coal, and is B.C.’s single most valuable export commodity.

In 2024, B.C. met coal exports were worth $8.6 billion—almost as much as lumber and copper combined (about $4.4 billion each).

The four Elk Valley mines directly employ 5,500 workers.

The annual spend with more than 2,000 suppliers is about $4.9 billion, with 68 per cent of the suppliers being in B.C.

The Fording River mine alone sustains 1,500 jobs directly and generates $1.2 billion annually in economic activity. Another 5,000 direct and indirect jobs are associated with the Fording River operations alone.

But the mine has only about a decade of life left in it. Without the expansion, production would need to start ramping down, with production and jobs cut in half by the early 2030s, said Dan Myck, director of the Fording River expansion project.

"Then, in the late 2030s, without an extended mining area, the operation would shut down and move into closure," Myck said.

The proposed mine life extension would give Ford River another 35 years of production.

The extension project requires cutting into Castle Mountain to create a new open pit mine—a $1-billion capital expense that would employ about 400 workers during construction.

There are several environmental concerns associated with that, including impacts on wildlife habitat. The biggest concern, however, is that it will add to a legacy of pollution in the Elk Valley watershed.

Decades of mining have left the Elk Valley watershed with high levels of selenium and nitrate, which can be destructive to fish.

To address the problem, EVR has committed $1.5 billion to the Elk Valley Water Quality plan, which included the construction of four water treatment facilities to reduce selenium and other pollutants.

"There's still three more treatment facilities coming online,” Myck said. “All of them will be coming online this year."