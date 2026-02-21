BC News

Sexual assault charges stayed for Ladysmith RCMP officer

Charges against cop stayed

Photo: ADRIAN WYLD, THE CANADIAN PRESS A code-of-conduct investigation into Ladysmith officer Const. Jason Sammoun remains ongoing after sexual assault charges were stayed.

A Ladysmith RCMP officer who faced charges of sexual assault remains suspended with pay after the charges were stayed this week.

Const. Jason Sammoun was charged on Dec. 30, 2024, with sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault by choking and uttering threats.

An additional count of uttering threats was approved on Feb. 27, 2025, Damienne Darby, spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said in a statement.

According to court records, the charge for uttering threats stemmed from an incident that occurred in Victoria, while the other charges stemmed from incidents in Nanaimo.

The charges were stayed this week, Darby confirmed.

A stay of proceedings means Crown counsel has stopped the prosecution of an accused. The prosecution may be restarted within one year of a stay in cases involving serious charges.

For less serious charges, Crown counsel can restart prosecution within six months of the incident that led to charges.

The prosecution service does not disclose reasons for a stay of proceedings, except in rare cases where the assistant deputy attorney general deems it in the public interest to do so, Darby said.

Crown counsel decides whether to approve charges recommended by police based on whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution. That standard applies at all stages of the prosecution, Darby said.

If the prosecutor concludes at any point that the standard is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action, she said.

Sammoun remains suspended with pay, and his status is subject to continuous review and assessment, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

The RCMP initiated a code-of-conduct investigation immediately upon learning of the allegations against Sammoun, and that investigation remains ongoing, Clark said.