BC News

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT activity raised alarm bells at OpenAI: report

OpenAI had flagged shooter

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Police investigators work at the home where two bodies were found in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

RCMP has confirmed artificial intelligence company OpenAI contacted its investigators after last week's mass shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., as a report says employees considering alerting authorities about the shooter's interactions with its chatbot months before.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an emailed statement on Friday that OpenAI contacted police after the shootings. He says a "thorough review of the content on electronic devices, as well as social media and online activities" of Van Rootselaar is taking place.

He says "digital and physical evidence is being collected, prioritized, and methodically processed."

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 4:35 p.m.

Months before the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar was flagged by OpenAI due to disturbing interactions with ChatGPT.

The Wall Street Journal reports Van Rootselaar used the chatbot to describe gun violence scenarios in June 2025, posts that were flagged by an automated review system.

The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, says OpenAI staff were alarmed by Van Rootselaar’s posts and about a dozen employees debated over whether to call in the police.

OpenAI ultimately did not contact the authorities but opted to ban Van Rootselaar’s account.

An OpenAI spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal the company determined that Van Rootselaar’s activity did not meet the criteria for reporting to law enforcement. That would require a credible and imminent risk of serious physical harm to others.

On Feb. 10, Van Rootselaar is believed to have shot two people at the family home—mother and sibling—before heading to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and killing six other people, including five children, before committing suicide.

Other disturbing parts of Van Rootselaar’s online footprint have already been reported, including a shopping mall massacre simulation that was created with the online platform Roblox.

Videos of the "gaming experience" that have been shared on social media show a character running around a mall, picking up guns and shooting other characters.

Roblox says it's committed to "fully supporting law enforcement in their investigation."

Police said they had made multiple visits for mental health concerns to the split-level home in Tumbler Ridge that Van Rootselaar shared with family.