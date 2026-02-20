BC News

B.C. to speed up three critical mineral projects

Mineral projects fast tracked

Photo: Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. photo. The Northisle Copper Project in Port Hardy, B.C., is one of three mining projects recently added to the Critical Minerals Office.

B.C. is adding three critical mineral projects to the Critical Minerals Office to help speed up assessment and permitting.

The projects are Northisle Copper Project, Surge Copper’s Berg Project and rare earth project Defense Metals, announced Jagrup Brar, B.C. minister of mining and critical minerals Friday in Port Hardy where the Northisle project is.

“These are promising projects that are in early development. Each one represents a huge potential investment in B.C., bringing hundreds of jobs and economic growth,” Brar said.

The Northisle project is expected to create 498 full-time permanent jobs during the mine operation, while the other two mines are estimated to create about 200 full-time jobs during operation and 400 during the mine's life cycle, according to Brar.

He said it’s hopeful that the jobs will help compensate for the employment lost in rural areas in forestry, which has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs.

“Mining now is the hope to be an opportunity for people to get a job in the economy in this area. So that way these three projects are going to be a big boost when it comes to jobs as well as the economy,” Brar said.

He added that these projects are among a number of others the province will approve or review. As part of the B.C.'s 2026 budget, the ministry of mining and critical minerals will receive a $3 billion budget increase to support becoming the first province with fixed permitting timelines, according to Brar.

Brar didn’t provide a timeline for the three projects’ environmental assessment and permitting, saying it depends on project complexity and applications.

Northisle has completed a preliminary economic assessment of the project, which suggests a $1.1 billion development cost to build the first phase, which then funds the second phase that brings it to the 29-year life of mine, according to Sam Lee, president and CEO of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX).

Over the life of the mine, the project is expected to produce about 130,000 ounces of gold and about 70 million pounds of copper per year, he added.

“We believe that this project not only satisfied what the world needs, which is critical metals that drive the electrification and decarbonization essential motivations for this world, but we can do it in a very responsible and inclusive way,” Lee said.

The Critical Minerals Office helps speed up projects by working with project proponents, government agencies and First Nations to help identify requirements early, align permitting pathways and prepare for future regulatory processes, according to the province.

Criteria include the financial strength of project, the geology and the type of mine, and the relationship with First Nations, according to Brar.

The Baptiste Nickel Project near Fort St. James, B.C., which is currently seeking public comment, has also received support from the B.C. Critical Minerals Office to help improve coordination, Brar added.