BC News

'Anxiety in civil service' over looming job cuts: union

'Anxiety in civil service'

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Finance Minister Brenda Bailey addresses business and community leaders at a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Victoria this week. Bailey has said the province is making “careful decisions” about where job reductions take place, and plans to protect “vital front-line services in areas like health care and education, while reducing bureaucracy and administration.”

The head of B.C.’s public service wasted no time this week addressing “uncertainty and concern” in the civil service about job cuts coming as part of the budget unveiled Tuesday.

The province plans to cut 15,000 full-time positions over the next three years, in an effort to wrestle down a projected $13-billion deficit and $183-billion debt.

Public service head and deputy minister Shannon Salter said the cuts will largely be achieved through attrition, voluntary departures, early retirement and voluntary severance incentives.

Salter said in a letter to employees that the government’s plan is to manage the reductions “with as little disruption to people and services as possible.”

She said in a statement that voluntary early-retirement incentives will be offered, currently only for excluded employees, and will be designed to “minimize impacts on employees while protecting the delivery of critical front-line services.

Salter said more details will be shared once the program is finalized.

The cuts will include 2,500 positions in the civil service — employees working for core government ministries — and another 12,500 public sector jobs, which include those in Crown corporations, school districts, health authorities and post-secondary institutions.

The government will also continue its hiring freeze, Salter said, although an “updated corporate direction” document lays out the more restrictive guidelines for the freeze than were in place previously.

When someone leaves, the position is not automatically filled, Salter said, adding any decision to refill a vacancy “requires executive approval and must align with service priorities.”

Going forward, critical vacancies must first be filled through merit-based competitions between permanent employees at the same maximum salary range.

Promotional hiring at an increased salary range will be limited and approved only when ministries have exhausted all internal options and when the job is deemed essential, she said.

In “rare cases” where a critical position cannot be filled by a permanent employee with the same skill and income level, ministries will require approval from a new hiring review board, said Salter, who sits on the corporate decision-making board.

The province said the hiring freeze won’t affect positions necessary to maintain public safety or emergency response, to meet statutory or legal obligations, or to prevent a disruption to essential services.

Internship programs supporting reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion — the Indigenous Youth Internship Program, Co-op Employment Program and Student Employment Program, for example — are also exempt from the hiring freeze.

“I understand this is an uncertain time and that many public service employees may be feeling anxious,” Salter said in her statement. “Government is making careful, deliberate choices to ensure the B.C. Public Service remains strong, knowledgeable and appropriately sized to meet the needs of British Columbians.”

The province said it will review expenditures in each ministry and create specific targets to reduce the number of executive positions, with a focus on Crown corporations and the health sector.

Paul Finch, president of the B.C. General Employees’ Union, representing more than 95,000 members, said the lack of details about the cuts is “obviously going to create anxiety in the civil service.”

“We’re already seeing places where members are doing more with less because of those reductions through attrition,” he said.

Reductions in the province’s front-line workforce, which is already lean, affect services British Columbians rely on, he said.

“The province needs to responsibly address the deficit, but this is not a financial crisis,” said Finch. “What we need to see is strategic investment in the services that keep costs down for ordinary people.”

Finch said the current fiscal pressures on government stem from global uncertainty, inflation, cost overruns, and lost revenues – including the removal of the carbon tax without a replacement plan. “Our members are not the cause of this deficit. They are essential to the solution.”

The union has robust protections for the majority of the workforce and will defend members vigorously, “but obviously we’re concerned for every last one of our members in the civil service and the broader public sector,” Finch said.

At the same time, Finch welcomed the commitment from the province to make cuts by reducing non-unionized managerial roles.

The union would like to return to a ratio of front-line union workers to managers where union members make up around 80 per cent of the workforce, said Finch. That ratio was in place 15 years ago but has slowly changed to around 76 per cent union members and 24 per cent managers, he added.

“That’s obviously a massive shift, and in our view, one that’s in the wrong direction,” said Finch.

A review of administrative costs in health authorities began last year, with the government identifying potential annual savings of $60 million from the reduction of 1,100 positions.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said Tuesday the province is making “careful decisions” about where job reductions take place, and plans to protect “vital front-line services in areas like health care and education, while reducing bureaucracy and administration.”

Lynn Bueckert, secretary-business manager for the Hospital Employees’ Union, said it “remains to be seen” how deep the job cuts will go, but for now, she’s taking the minister at her word “that it’s not going to impact the front-line workers.”