B.C. to see $20B in defence spending as Ottawa targets 'lethal' domestic growth

Photo: Chun Chow/BIV David McGuinty, Canada's Minister of National Defence, addresses a group of business leaders at a Vancouver Board of Trade meeting at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Feb. 18, 2026.

Canada’s renewed investment in its military will see at least $20 billion flow into British Columbia over the next several years as bases are refurbished, cutting-edge research ramps up, and shipbuilding and maintenance balloon to new levels.

That was the message Minister of Defence David McGuinty had for a group of leading B.C. business leaders who gathered a day after Ottawa unveiled its new industrial-defence strategy.

“This is about building a lethal fighting force,” said McGuinty. “But it also involves providing items that are less visible.”

He pointed to everything from shoelaces to backpacks, to fuel for the military's vehicle fleets, to generators and Wi-Fi on bases—products that account for roughly 60 per cent of Canada’s defence spending.

Ottawa’s Budget 2025 earmarked nearly $82 billion in defence spending over five years.

“That’s a four-fold increase in defence spending between now and 2030,” said the minister.

“None of this is going to happen without you. None of this can happen without industry.”

Canada says it now expects to meet its current NATO target of spending two per cent of its GDP on defence by the end of the fiscal year, though some have questioned those numbers.

McGuinty said Ottawa is also looking to meet NATO's enhanced target to spend five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

Ottawa courts B.C. business leaders with new industrial-defence strategy

On Tuesday, the federal government unveiled a $6.6-billion defence-industrial strategy that seeks to build up Canada’s domestic defence industry.

The aggressive plan is part of Ottawa's five-year increase in defence spending. It seeks to increase Canadian firms' share of federal defence contracts to 70 per cent, boost Canada’s defence exports by 50 per cent and add 125,000 jobs to the sector over the next decade.

That’s expected to increase Canadian defence industry revenues by more than 220 per cent.

Canada’s current defence industry directly involves about 81,000 workers and more than 600 companies, including dozens in B.C.

“Our geography no longer protects us. We are no longer isolated,” said McGuinty, noting a volatile geopolitical moment.

“In short, what’s going on is that we now recognize industrial capacity is national power.”

Inside an ornate ballroom at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, McGuinty told business leaders that the plan seeks to scale up small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to create reliable anchor firms for the military.

Some of those, like Seaspan, already exist in B.C.

Minister would like to see B.C. shipbuilder 'double in size'

In an interview with Business in Vancouver, McGuinty said the Department of Defence would move to build out submarine support infrastructure and retrofit Canadian Forces Base Comox to accommodate Canada’s new fleet of yet-to-be-built fighter jets.

McGuinty also pointed to a fleet of up to 12 new submarines expected to be delivered by 2035, as well as the role B.C.’s largest shipbuilder could play over the next decade.

“I’d love to see Seaspan double in size,” the minister said.

Seaspan is currently building two joint support ships for the navy—the largest naval vessels ever built in Canada. It’s also assembling the first heavy icebreaker built entirely in Canada over the past 60 years. The projects connect with a supply chain that includes more than 500 B.C. businesses, according to Denis Stevens, the company's vice-president of government relations.

Over the coming years, McGuinty said the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces are moving to spend tens of billions of dollars in B.C.

“Not $2 billion—$20 billion,” he said. “That’s a lot of talent. That’s a lot of high-tech. That’s a lot of engineering. That’s a lot of supplies, mining, labour, architecture, design, movers, builders, construction.”

“And we are counting on all of you to help us execute this.”

Defence Minister David McGuinty stops by Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver Feb. 18, 2026. Later that day, he met with B.C. business leaders at an event where he advocated for the federal government’s plan to boost Canada’s home-grown defence industry. | Jane Seyd / North Shore News

McGuinty later said some of that money had already been spent while much of it would come over the next six years.

Canada's official Opposition has been skeptical of the latest plan. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed the industrial-defence strategy as a buzzword-heavy document that leans on new bureaucracy rather than removing obstacles within the system that slow down procurement decisions.

"We have to move quickly, and that means eliminating all the bureaucracy and empowering our military personnel to make purchases directly of the new technology and equipment they identify and need with fewer steps," Poilievre told reporters Tuesday outside the House of Commons.

"The days of having like 15 or 20-year procurement processes—they have to end," he said, calling for "nimble" and "MacGyver-like" procurement of equipment and gadgets that can win wars.

B.C. post-secondary schools to ramp up training, high-tech research

Among those looking to speak with the minister was Steve Perry, B.C. Institute of Technology’s dean of academic strategy and innovation. He said his institution was ready to scale up training for any trades the military requires.

That could mean opening up afternoon and evening classes and helping workers get the training they need in everything from aviation and shipbuilding to pipefitting and HVAC maintenance. How long would it take to ramp up such programs if they were funded?

“Ninety days,” said Perry.

B.C.'s skilled labour force is also expected to get a boost following the release of B.C.’s Budget 2026 this week.

The document allocates $283 million over three years for skills training—spending that’s intended to create 5,000 new training seats in high-demand industrial sectors.

The budget further lists a specialized $30-million fund dedicated to high-level technical training in the marine and aerospace industries, and a tax credit to shipbuilding and repair companies that take on apprentices.

The province has also established a $400-million Strategic Investments Special Account designed to leverage federal defence spending and modernize manufacturing facilities through new refundable tax credits.

Speaking to business leaders in B.C. a day after the budget was tabled, McGuinty said the province was in a strong position to contribute cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing.

SFU physics professor Stephanie Simmons is chief quantum officer at Photonic, a B.C. company at the forefront of developing quantum computing and networking platforms. | SFU

Quantum is a form of computation that uses the principles of subatomic physics to process vast amounts of data simultaneously. That allows it to solve complex problems that are impossible for even the world’s fastest traditional supercomputers.

The technology promises to lead to explosion in drug development, materials science, finance, communications and sustainability. It's also seen by many as the future backbone to both defend against and launch cyberattacks.

Simon Fraser University, the University of B.C. and University of Victoria all have established quantum laboratories. And B.C. companies like Photonic and 1QBit are among a select few of global leaders in the field.

New research facilities aim to fast-track Canadian defence technologies

Ottawa’s new Bureau of Research, Engineering, and Investigation, Innovation and Science (BOREALIS) program is meant to leverage every province's regional advantages, said McGuinty.

Modelled after the storied U.S. research agency DARPA—the birthplace of the modern internet and GPS—BOREALIS is designed to modernize Canada’s military capabilities by fast-tracking "made-in-Canada" technologies.

The program intends to do that by pooling public and private money alongside experts from the government, industry, non-profits and universities.

On the ground, BOREALIS intends to create a network of national Defence Innovation Score Hubs (DISH). The first DISH pilot recently opened in Halifax to research marine surveillance and uncrewed or autonomous vehicles.

McGuinty said hundreds of applications are coming from around the country as universities and companies look to take part.

It's not clear when or if B.C. institutions like UBC and SFU will submit an application to host a DISH facility.

As federal spending starts to ramp up, McGuinty told business leaders to track procurement offers though the new Defence Investment Agency, which has been tasked with cutting red tape and accelerating domestic production on contracts over $100 million.

The minister said everything below that will be targeted at small and medium-sized firms with the idea of turning them into the kind of anchor firm Seaspan has already become.

“We've made a decision. Things changed. It's not that we're no longer dancing with our closest neighbours, friends,” McGuinty said of the move to create “sovereign capabilities.”

“It’s just that it’s grown from a tango to a waltz.”