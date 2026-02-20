BC News

Toxic drug death toll in B.C. fell to lowest level in five years

Drug deaths down 21%

Photo: Brendan Kergin Preliminary data from the BC Coroners Service (BCCS) found that toxic drug deaths fell 21 per cent in 2025.

Toxic drug deaths in B.C. fell last year, dropping to the lowest level since 2020.

Preliminary data from the BC Coroners Service shows that 1,826 people lost their lives in 2025 due to unregulated drug toxicity.

That was a drop of approximately 21 per cent from 2024, when 2,315 deaths were recorded. It’s also the first time since 2020 that the toll from toxic drugs totalled fewer than 2,000 people within a year.

November and December data indicate there were 277 deaths provincewide, or the equivalent of 4.5 lives lost per day.

Toxic drug deaths were also down in the Interior Health region by 21 per cent, falling from 409 in 2024 to 322 in 2025.

Kelowna recorded 86 deaths last year, compared to 90 the years before. In Kamloops, the number fell significantly, from 91 to 54. In Vernon, it went from 44 to 28 and in Penticton, from 28 deaths in 2024 to 16 deaths last year.

While the overall numbers appear to be turning the corner, one troubling trend is the impact on young people. The BC Coroners Service said youth (18 years old and younger) suspected drug-toxicity deaths have increased from 21 deaths in 2024 to 26 deaths.

By local health area, the highest rates of suspected unregulated drug deaths were in Vancouver-Centre North, Lillooet, Greater Campbell River, Terrace and Vancouver-City Centre.

Fentanyl and its analogues were the most common substances detected in expedited toxicological testing on victims. Fentanyl turned up in 69 per cent of cases, fluorofentanyl in 54 per cent. They were followed by cocaine (53 per cent) and methamphetamine (52 per cent).

Men (77 per cent) remain the most likely victims, with people working in the trades, transport and equipment operators, the most likely to lose their lives to unregulated toxic drugs, followed by those in sales and service. The majority of deaths (48 per cent) happened in private homes.