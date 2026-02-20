BC News

Avalanche kills snowmobiler in southeastern B.C.: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties say a snowmobiler has died near Fernie in southeastern B.C. after being caught in an avalanche.

Police say they were advised late Tuesday of an emergency device activation in a remote area south of Fernie, but because of the time of day and the high avalanche hazard, they couldn't go in to find him.

Fernie search and rescue was able to recover the man’s body on Wednesday.

A report on the Avalanche Canada site says two snowmobilers were in the area when one of them climbed a slope toward a ridge that brought down the snow and buried the man.

The report says the slide was set off after a recent snowstorm that covered a weak layer of snow.

RCMP say the man was wearing the appropriate gear along with avalanche safety equipment.