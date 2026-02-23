BC News

UBC studies highlight the importance of forests in flood, drought prevention

Forests key to saving water

Photo: UBC Okanagan A patchwork forest landscape highlights how forest loss and fragmentation can change the way watersheds store and release water, according to new UBC Okanagan research.

Two new studies out of the University of BC are highlighting the importance of forests in flood and drought prevention.

UBC Okanagan research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looked at data from 657 watersheds on six continents.

It found that both forest loss and changes in forest landscape pattern cause watersheds to release a higher proportion of “young water”—rain and snowmelt that moves through a watershed within roughly two to three months of falling.

The study was co-authored by Ming Qiu, a doctoral student in UBCO’s Earth and Environmental Sciences program and Dr. Adam Wei, professor in UBCO’s Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science. Together, they examined how forest cover and landscape configuration interact to influence watershed hydrology at a global scale.

“Young water is a signal that water is moving quickly through a system,” says Qiu. “When the young-water fraction is high, it means less water is being stored in soils and groundwater for use during drier periods.”

Dr. Wei said that forest loss clearly reduces a watershed’s ability to retain water. “But our results also show that how forests are arranged on the landscape can either worsen or help mitigate that impact. Landscape planning can be part of the solution.”

Dr. Wei and Qiu found that in watersheds with forest cover below 40 to 50 per cent, how the remaining patches of trees and undergrowth are arranged on the landscape can strongly influence how water moves. However, in watersheds with higher forest cover, forest pattern had little effect.

They argue that as extreme weather increases pressure on water resources, understanding how land-use decisions affect long-term water availability is becoming increasingly urgent.

“Watersheds are nature’s water-storage systems,” Qiu says. “If we want water that lasts through dry seasons—for communities, ecosystems and industry—we need to think beyond how much forest we lose and start thinking carefully about how the remaining forest is laid out.”

Another UBC study, published in Ambio, suggests that a widely used method to understand and predict flood risk has led scientists to miscalculate how forests can prevent major flooding.

The authors, phD student Samadhee Kaluarachchi and Dr. Younes Alila, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry and environmental stewardship, say earlier studies oversimplified flood behaviour and consequently underestimated the role of forests in mitigating flood risk.

Previous research by the pair showed that B.C.’s natural landscape offers built-in flood protection by storing and gradually releasing runoff. The new paper explains why this effect is scientifically sound and challenges the long-standing scientific assumption that forests do not influence large flooding events.

“When studies focus only on peak flows from individual events, it overlooks how forests influence the broader distribution of flood risk over time,” said Dr. Alila.

“Our synthesis shows forests can alter the frequency and probability of floods, including major events. This doesn’t mean forests alone will stop catastrophic floods – but they can reduce flood risk at the source, making floods not only smaller but also rarer in cities and communities downstream.”

The report suggests adopting a broader lens could improve how governments integrate land-use management into flood mitigation strategies.